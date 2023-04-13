Journera Launches Travel Industry First - Ability to Understand the Entire Customer Journey in Real Time

Journera® TripSignals makes the journey easier for customers and gives travel providers new real-time revenue opportunities.

CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, recognized as one of the World's 10 Most Innovative Travel Companies by Fast Company and a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, today announced the launch of Journera® TripSignals for airlines, hotels, transportation companies and other travel providers. The product creates the travel industry's first real-time view of the entire customer journey.

Journera® TripSignals is a journey matching, permissions, and billing tool for travel brands. As a many-to-many solution, travel providers integrate just once to match customers and statuses across the disconnected systems of the other travel providers with whom they choose to share itinerary information.

TripSignals means less traveler friction throughout the journey as they benefit from real-time signals used to smooth their transitions between travel providers for the duration of their trips. Traveling customers set the permissions for data-sharing between travel providers either just for the current trip, always, or never.

These real-time signals also allow travel providers to monetize the journey along the way, through commissions for shared signals as well as new service offerings customers can consider as they book and while they travel. Journera is capable of billing various partners for shared signals, giving travel providers an easier, automated billing option.

"Travelers value the benefits of connected data, such as seeing where their flight is coming from, the status of their checked bags, and when their hotel room is ready prior to check-in," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO, Journera. "But travel has never had a genuine, real-time view of the customer journey to enable a truly integrated journey experience, from flight to hotel to ground transportation to dining and entertainment. With TripSignals, we are giving brands the ability to extend their customer experience in real time and open up new revenue opportunities throughout the journey."

TripSignals enables a wide range of customer experience and monetization opportunities for travel providers based on real-time journey information. They include:

Automated hotel check-in, early check-in and late check-out at hotels

Highly personalized offers for ancillary services such as seat enhancements, baggage, boarding opportunities, or even the option to order a coffee at your airport

Pre-scheduled rideshare based on boarding time

Dining and entertainment options based on arrival time

Operational efficiencies for housekeeping, concierge, and front desk staff based on expected hotel arrival and departure times

TripSignals is powered by Journera's access to more than 354 million customers, 768 million reservations, and 12 billion travel events. No matter where customers book - whether it's online, through an online travel agency, corporate booking, or a global distribution system (GDS) - all bookings from all channels are captured and anonymized through Journera's patented 'cryptographically enforced data exchange.'

Journera's commercial partners include United Airlines, American Airlines, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and many others. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 50 percent of all travel in the U.S.

For more information about TripSignals, visit https://journera.com/tripsignals.

About Journera

Journera is a technology company that provides a secure, real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel journeys. Through its platform, Journera creates a complete view of the traveler's journey in real-time, enabling travel-related companies to create better travel experiences that drive increased loyalty and direct engagement with customers. Journera was recognized as a 'World's Most Innovative Company' by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://journera.com.

