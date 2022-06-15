Journera Partners with Tourism Economics to Aid Destination Marketers

Gives Destinations Access to Real-Time Flight and Hotel Information for their Markets

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, recognized as one of the World's 10 Most Innovative Travel Companies by Fast Company and a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, today announced a commercial partnership with Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company and leader in data and insights for Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs). The companies made the announcement at the Travel and Tourism Research Association International Conference in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

The relationship will bring Journera's real-time flight and hotel information to subscribers of Tourism Economics' "Symphony" intelligence platform. For the first time, DMOs will be able to view forecasted bookings on a national level and receive a clearer view of the volume of travelers who will be traveling to their markets. They'll also gain access to the most likely targets for their marketing campaigns based on first-party, real-time, confirmed travel bookings and itineraries.

Tourism Economics will provide all Symphony subscribers with a version of the Journeraâ Pacesetter report for real-time data on a national basis, included with their existing subscriptions. DMOs will have the opportunity to upgrade for specific market-level data that will help them dig deeper into demand for their markets looking two months into the future. Both Journeraâ Pacesetter offerings will incorporate Journera's real-time, first-party confirmed travel data from major airlines and hotels.

"The pandemic and early recovery have spurred a new spirit of innovation in tourism marketing," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO, Journera. "DMOs understand that they need to quickly upgrade their access to real-time, first-party data in order to adjust to a new mix of travelers and to better target their marketing spend to attract new travelers."

"We are pleased to offer this type of future demand looking data set," said Adam Sacks, president, Tourism Economics. "By integrating Journera's real-time travel provider data into Symphony, our DMO customers have a new and powerful way to understand current market demand and identify the best prospects generating future trips to their destination."

Journera brings together data from throughout the travel journey to open new possibilities for travelers and travel companies – from identifying potential customers who are planning journeys, better anticipating their needs throughout the whole journey, and offering new services and experiences based on the traveler's real-time needs.

Journera has recently commercialized its Journey Aware™ product, which helps travel providers and tourism marketers know which customers are traveling where and when. For DMOs, this capability allows for highly targeted advertising buys focused on the most likely customers for their market. Airlines, hotels and other travel providers use Journey Aware™ to pinpoint travelers to a given market who don't yet have air, hotel or car reservations. It allows travel brands and DMOs to acquire new customers and reach audiences that are likely to travel to their destination.

Journera's commercial partners include United Airlines, American Airlines, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and many others. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 50 percent of all travel in the U.S. For more information about Journera, visit www.journera.com.

About Journera

Journera is a technology company that provides a secure, real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel journeys. Through its platform, Journera creates a complete view of the traveler's journey in real-time, enabling travel-related companies to create better travel experiences that drive increased loyalty and direct engagement with customers. Journera was recognized as a 2021 'World's Most Innovative Company' by Fast Company. For more information, visit www.journera.com.

About Tourism Economics

Tourism Economics (TE) combines an understanding of tourism dynamics with rigorous economics in order to answer the most important questions facing destinations, developers, and strategic planners. Tourism Economics is the leading provider of economic impact analysis, forecasting scenarios, and policy assessments to the global travel industry. Symphony, the TE flagship intelligence platform, helps destination marketing organizations (DMOs) harness vast datasets to directly support strategic planning, decision-making, and advocacy by efficiently processing data, creating harmonized reporting, and automatically delivering decision-ready reports to internal and external stakeholders.

