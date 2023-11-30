Journey Announces Promotion of Robert Tarr to Chief Technology Officer

As Journey Grows Exponentially, The Company Elevates VP of Business Development to Drive Technological Innovation

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Journey, a pioneering force in transforming customer experience, security, and efficiency in the contact center industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Robert Tarr as Chief Technology Officer. With 30+ years of experience in key technology roles within the contact center industry, Robert has been a vital part of Journey for the past 1.5 years, serving as the Vice President of Business Development.

Robert has led the charge in establishing and nurturing relationships with Journey's key strategic partners. This experience has given him a unique understanding of Journey's core technology, partner requirements, and customer needs.

As CTO, Robert will play a crucial role externally and internally, driving the product roadmap and integration strategies into Journey's partners and customers. His extensive background in contact centers across the most sensitive industries like Defense, Federal Government, and the world's leading financial institutions, positions him as a seasoned leader to spearhead technological advancements at Journey.

Brett Shockley, CEO of Journey, expressed confidence in Robert's capabilities, stating, "I've worked with Robert for over 20 years, and his deep expertise in contact center technology, customer needs, cloud-native applications are precisely what Journey, our partners, and customers need for the future. His unique abilities are perfect for charting the technical strategy for Journey, and we couldn't be happier to have him on the team."

Robert's promotion to CTO comes at a pivotal moment for Journey as the company continues to push the boundaries of technological innovation and dramatic growth within the contact center space.

Journey, recognized with multiple industry awards and dozens of patents granted or pending, remains laser-focused on upgrading the security and digital capabilities of interactions between customers and businesses in the contact center. The company achieves this by combining the powerful sensors on a smartphone with its patented Zero Knowledge Network®, integrated identity platform, and an exceptional orchestration engine, making massive improvements to security, customer experience, and operational efficiency possible for businesses worldwide.

About Journey

Journey is fundamentally transforming customer experience, security, and efficiency in the contact center industry by leveraging the smartphone, its patented zero knowledge network, and an integrated identity platform that enables hundreds of secure transactions in the contact center. From biometric authentication, to improving security, to advanced transactions like secure wire transfers, and payments, Journey is reinventing the way customers and businesses interact.

