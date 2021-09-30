Journey Biosciences announces company launch and introduction of its NaviDKD diagnostic screening technology to prevent and manage high risk kidney complications associated with Diabetes

Introducing NaviDKD, a powerful new diagnostic tool in the fight against Diabetes. Know your risks. Change your life. Tweet this

"Currently, more than 34 million Americans have diabetes. 1 out of 3 will develop kidney disease," said Adam Graybill, Chief Executive Officer of Journey Biosciences. "Most will develop complications without outward signs or symptoms. That's where Journey Biosciences and NaviDKD screening can make a difference in how we treat diabetes, changing the conversation from reactive to proactive. NaviDKD helps proactively identify those risks so people with diabetes and their healthcare team can take action now."

Available to both health care professionals and people with diabetes, NaviDKD diagnostic screening can be requested by visiting www.journeybio.life or consulting with your health care professional.

About Journey Biosciences, Inc.

Journey Biosciences is a biotechnology company utilizing blood based predictive biomarkers to proactively identify risk factors associated with complications from diabetes, starting with kidney disease. Founded by Dr. Paul Beisswenger, a 35+ year practicing endocrinologist, and former professor of medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Journey Biosciences' patented, FDA approved NaviDKD diagnostic screening technology is the first of its kind, and Journey Biosciences is the only company currently focused on diagnostic screening for kidney complications associated with diabetes.

Journey Biosciences' mission is to fundamentally improve diabetes care by providing health care professionals and people with diabetes the necessary diagnostic screening tools to proactively manage and prevent high risk complications associated with diabetes.

KNOW YOUR RISKS. CHANGE YOUR LIFE.

Learn more about Journey Biosciences by visiting www.journeybio.life .

SOURCE Journey Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.journeybio.life

