Journey Guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Neal Schon Launches new music label

"We have put heart and soul into crafting what will evolve as a fusion of music, art, fashion, and a cool place on the web for fans and musicians alike," said Schon. "We are just getting started and there is much more to come," he added. "This is literally phase one – stay tuned," said Schon.

Neal Schon Music Inc. collaborated with Strax Technologies Inc. to create a new business model that will incorporate music, art, fashion, and entertainment with traditional online retail and social media, and move into new territory with augmented reality. "That is the stay tuned part," said Schon. "I've been working with these guys for a long time and bringing together the physical world with the digital is creating a whole new form of musical and artistic expression – the commerce site we are launching today is a component of a bigger picture."

"In addition to his legendary music history, Neal is a creative genius in the digital world as well," said Eric Singleton, Strax Technology CTO and co-founder. "We have been able to accomplish remarkable things together with his extraordinary input – we're incredibly excited about today's launch and the next phase with augmented reality."

To see the "Neal Schon Collection," visit www.nealschoncollection.com

For more information on Strax Technologies Inc. please visit: www.straxart.com

