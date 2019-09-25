Journey Launches Innovative At-Home Production Transmission Service for News Broadcasters

HUDSON, Mass., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IP video transmission provider Journey (https://d2journey.com) has recently introduced Journey NewsConnect, a turnkey transmission service that enables the broadcast news industry to quickly and effortlessly implement a cost-effective at-home production model for special event coverage.

Journey NewsConnect Remote Rack

With Journey NewsConnect, broadcasters can produce multicamera live remotes from their home facility with incredible ease. By simply plugging their cameras and microphones into the compact NewsConnect rack at the remote site, all sources appear instantly in their home video switchers and audio mixers, ready for production. NewsConnect is powered by Journey's innovative IP transport technology, which delivers multiple channels of broadcast quality video at extremely low latencies and with frame-accurate synchronization for a seamless production experience. Critical production features like P/L, IFB, prompter/return video, and tally functionality are also built right in.

"Journey NewsConnect is a fully-managed service. That introduces significant advantages," said David Walzer, Journey President and CEO. "It's built to be very simple to deploy; and once it's up and running, we take care of managing the transmission, so you're free to focus on what matters: your production."

At-home production has transformed live event broadcast production over the past several years, enabling broadcasters to greatly reduce costs by eliminating the need to travel much of the equipment and crew to the remote site. However, significant development and implementation costs have limited the use of this leading-edge technology to only the largest networks and broadcast organizations. NewsConnect allows all broadcasters to fully exploit those cost efficiencies with a minimum of effort and expense.

NewsConnect is a streamlined version of Journey's original Journey Connect service, which offers an enhanced feature set targeted to meet the needs of the sports broadcasting industry; it has been highly effective in that market over the past several years.

"Backed by our team's extensive professional experience in both IT and broadcast engineering, Journey Connect has really taken off for at-home production in sports," Walzer said. "As a natural followup to that success, we felt the time was right to introduce Journey's unique combination of intelligent technology and concierge level service to the broadcast news market."

Journey NewsConnect will be showcased at Journey's NAB Show New York booth N1132. The 2019 NAB Show New York will be held at the Javits Convention Center October 16-17.

More information on Journey NewsConnect is available on the Journey website at https://d2journey.com/journey-newsconnect.

