Journey Through Epic Worlds In 'COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND' On Nintendo Switch Today

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX today announced the worldwide launch of COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND™ for the Nintendo Switch™ system. In this digital collection, players can experience the first three titles in the revered SaGa series – THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND, FINAL FANTASY LEGEND II, and FINAL FANTASY LEGEND III. The collection maintains the charm and wonder that made the original games so special 30 years ago and offers an exciting adventure for dedicated fans and newcomers alike.

Check out the latest trailer here: https://youtu.be/kzuBrkNR-3w

COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND is a great introduction to the quintessential series created by Akitoshi Kawazu, including the very first title of SaGa series, THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND which was originally released on Game Boy™ in 1990. RPG fans can enjoy a faithful recreation of these classic 8-bit titles in a nostalgic, pioneering adventure through fantasy worlds as they battle monsters, explore towns and unravel classic storylines. In addition, the collection brings several quality-of-life adjustments and new features to improve the gameplay experience, including character speed boosts, adjustable screen magnification, a retro display mode, commemorative music and illustrations.

In this updated collection, players can also enjoy a special anniversary song, Across the "Sa・Ga" composed by Kenji Ito, eight different in-game wallpapers and the choice to play with either Japanese or English text. THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND was the very first RPG created for Game Boy and to honor this, players can detach the Joy-Con™ controllers and hold the console vertically, using the onscreen buttons to replicate the authentic Game Boy system-like experience.

COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND is rated E10+ (Everyone 10+) and now available on Nintendo Switch digitally for $19.99 via the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch. For more information, visit: https://square-enix-games.com/en_US./games/collection-saga-final-fantasy-legend .

About the SaGa Series

SaGa is a series of revolutionary role-playing games, created by legendary game developer Akitoshi Kawazu (FINAL FANTASY, FINAL FANTASY II, SaGa Frontier). Since THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND was released in 1990 for the Game Boy, the series has expanded with several additional entries across numerous platforms. Other SaGa series regulars include illustrator Tomomi Kobayashi, who has given the series its own unique style, and composer Kenji Ito (Mana series). Although the SaGa series shares its roots with FINAL FANTASY, the SaGa series has always incorporated revolutionary and challenging gameplay mechanics, such as player choice, branching storylines and implementing characters with wildly different playstyles, setting it apart from other JRPG series. Romancing SaGa 3 launched for the first time outside of Japan on November 11, 2019, exactly 24 years since the game's initial Japanese release. SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, an enhanced version of SaGa SCARLET GRACE, also launched for the first time outside of Japan on December 3, 2019.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 159 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 81 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com .

