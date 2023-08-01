Journey Through the History of Gaming: The Legendary Colossal Cave Adventure Now Reborn on Xbox

Legendary Designer Roberta Williams Revives the Spirit of Classic Adventures with the Xbox Launch of Colossal Cave

Link to Trailer: https://youtu.be/KSyhy7Dcxgw

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnus Entertainment, a boutique studio helmed by industry legends Ken and Roberta Williams, proudly announces the launch of the legendary Colossal Cave game on Xbox One and Series X|S. For the first time ever, Xbox users can embark on a journey that marries retro-cool with magical adventure, exploring the enigmatic and fantastical world of Colossal Cave, brimming with secret treasures, mystical creatures, and riddles to confound even the wisest sage.

Colossal Cave Launches on Xbox One and Series X|S The Original Adventure, Now on Xbox!

Originally developed in the mid-1970s as a text-adventure game, Colossal Cave has enchanted generations of gamers and challenged their problem-solving prowess. The game's sprawling cave system and intricate puzzles ignited the imagination of industry pioneers like Roberta Williams, leading to the birth of the world's first graphic computer game, Mystery House. Colossal Cave would go on to inspire games like King's Quest, Zork, Monkey Island, ToeJam & Earl, and Carmen Sandiego. Today, Cygnus Entertainment stays true to the spirit of this golden age classic, all while breathing new life into it through the best technologies available.

Players journey through 14 magical realms, each whispering hidden tales, offering breathtaking vistas, or hosting an array of cave-dwelling oddities. "I want them to sense danger, or experience exhilaration upon finding something important," Roberta Williams explains. "I leave it to them to figure out how to get past an obstacle, solve a puzzle, and successfully reach a goal. Discovery is important! And, unlike many adventure games, this is an open world."

According to Ken Williams, "Initially, I feared players may see this as an 'old' game. I remind them that Lord of the Rings is an 'old' book. Like Peter Jackson made The Lord of the Rings into a movie, we reimagined the Colossal Cave for modern technologies. It is something completely new, but with deep historical roots."

In honor of the game's launch, Cygnus Entertainment is offering a special launch promotion, available for a limited time only. The company invites all adventurers to dust off their home-crafted, vintage Colossal Cave maps and descend into the adventure of a lifetime.

Expanding Horizons: Colossal Cave

Colossal Cave, already a hit on platforms like PC, Mac, Linux, SteamDeck, SteamVR, Meta Quest 2, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5, continues its mission to captivate players across every gaming platform. A 'living game', Colossal Cave thrives on continuous enhancements with a pipeline of exciting updates lined up. Upcoming releases are set to conquer PicoVR, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR2, iOS, and Android.

The latest thrilling chapter: an eagerly anticipated Xbox release!

Stay tuned as the world of Colossal Cave keeps expanding.

