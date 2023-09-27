Journey Transforms Identity Authentication and Transaction Security with Webex by Cisco

Journey's secure, privacy-preserving identity solutions streamline customer experience and enhance security for customer interactions

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Journey.ai, Inc (DBA: Journey), a cybersecurity software business, today announced its partnership with Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering hybrid work. The partnership will streamline customer experience and enhance security for businesses that utilize Webex Contact Center. Journey's integrated identify platform is now available to all Webex Contact Center customers on the Webex App Hub .

"Webex by Cisco puts such a strong focus on security and on customer experience," said Journey Co-Founder and CEO Brett Shockley. "With the new Journey integration, Webex Contact Center customers can elevate their security, privacy and compliance while also significantly enhancing customer experience."

Journey's purpose-built identity network enables businesses to make contact center interactions across all voice and digital channels secure and seamless. The integrated identity platform enables identity proofing, authentication, digital disclosures and secure transactions by leveraging the sensors on a smartphone. The data, inputs or images provided by the caller are encrypted and delivered over Journey's Zero Knowledge Network ® which prevents fraud and provides a seamless and fast customer experience.

Journey provides an advanced layer of security with its patented proprietary encrypted identity network, which leverages digital inputs from a user's smartphone, including through FaceID, images from the phone camera, document e-signing and more. Interactions between the agent and customer are established using verified and encrypted connection.

Journey's identity solutions are available immediately on the Webex App Hub for integration into Webex Contact Center's voice channel, IVR and agent desktop. For more information, please visit https://journeyid.com/journey-webex-contact-center/.

About Journey.ai, Inc.:

Journey.ai, Inc. (DBA: Journey) is a trailblazing cybersecurity software business that sets the industry standard for safeguarding data and reimagining customer experiences. By leveraging their patented Zero Knowledge Network, Journey.ai, Inc. empowers businesses to excel in an ever-changing landscape. With a customer-centric approach and a commitment to innovation, Journey.ai, Inc. is redefining cybersecurity and digital transformation.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

