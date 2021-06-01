Journeyman Electrician Test Prep Now Provided by NCCER

ALACHUA, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 42,000 electricians are projected to be in demand in industrial construction alone through 2024. To help prepare trainees to successfully pass the electricians' licensing exam, NCCER has recently released the Journeyman Electrician Test Prep. With 600 practice questions, trainees can choose to study from the 2017 or 2020 NEC. Available through NCCER's learning platform, these expertly written practice exams are available in both study and timed modes and are applicable in all 50 states.

Accessible instantly online and available 24/7, the Journeyman Electrician Test Prep is available at $79. This comprehensive package includes introduction to electrician exams, useful electrical formulas, commonly used NEC tables and articles, test preparation and test-taking tips, a 50 state license guide, three journeyman electrician practice exams with 100 questions each for the 2017 NEC and three journeyman electrician practice exams with 100 questions each for the 2020 NEC.

The exam author, Ray Holder, has worked in the electrical industry for more than 45 years as an apprentice, journeyman, master, field engineer, estimator, business manager, contractor, inspector and instructor. As a graduate of Texas State University, Holder has been awarded a lifetime teaching certificate from the Texas Education Agency in the field of Vocational Education and has close to 100 books and several courses to his credit.

To purchase the Journeyman Electrician Test Prep and start preparing now for licensing, visit www.nccer.org/electrician-prep.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

