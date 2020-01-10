JOURNEYMAN Releases Music Album ALONG THE WAY at Live Experiential Music & Art Event February 1

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolific Polymedia Visual Artist/Songwriter/Producer, JOURNEYMAN, announces the upcoming launch of his long-anticipated album, ALONG THE WAY - The Journey Begins, the first in a trilogy of consecutive music releases, on Saturday February 1, 2020 , 4:00pm , at a special Live 'Experiential' Music Performance & Art Event, at the Chapel Concert Hall, Mary & Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. A masterful collection of contemporary pop and inspirational songs, the album revolves around JOURNEYMAN's 2017 journey, where he walked "The Way" in El Camino de Santiago in Spain, a 500-mile pilgrimage.

Event tickets are available in advance via Eventbrite http://bit.ly/alongthewayevent or www.iAMJOURNEYMAN.com . VIP Tickets include an opportunity to meet JOURNEYMAN, producers, and performers, as well as champagne toast, appetizers and preferred seating. Watch the video to preview the upcoming show at https://youtu.be/n66wz7Ihrx8 .

Featured alongside JOURNEYMAN, performing his songs, are some of the world's finest performers, including Kyle Guerrero, Lauryn Ivey, Australian artist/songwriter Gilli Moon, John Moran, Jamaican/American Maya Sh'Von, and celebrity spoken-word poet, Jeff Walker. Also featuring Brazilian guitarist, Marco Tulio Pinheiro, plus original JOURNEYMAN visual artwork, which were inspired by the songs, will also be exhibited.

JOURNEYMAN designs, develops and produces holistic special projects that combine song and artwork, that inspire, motivate and enrich the lives of those on life journeys. His live performances, video and audio experiences are meant to inspire and share fellowship, for all denominations, based on universal love and purposefulness.

The music is contemporary, soulful, spirited, and positive. Personal, inviting, and inspiring lyrics infuse these pop-contemporary songs, sometimes touching on World sounds, incorporate Spanish and country musical flare, all the while catchy and uplifting. Guitar and drum rhythms allow you to walk at your own beat, with their universal appeal.

Music will be available for purchase at the February 1 Event as well as released simultaneously to all good e-tailers, including Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and Tidal.

Come partake in this extremely interactive, musical, personal, yet universally appealing show, and 'walk your journey' - An experience not to be missed!

To arrange interviews, gain press passes, or request music for review, contact iAMJOURNEYMAN17@gmail.com

