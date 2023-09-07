JourneyTEAM Achieves the 2023-2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle Award

JourneyTEAM is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement and innovation.

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JourneyTEAM, a trusted Microsoft Partner, has achieved the prestigious 2023-2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank JourneyTEAM in the top echelon of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2023-2024 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2024 as well as virtual meetings between July 2023 and June 2024, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company's road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

"With the Inner Circle distinction, we are recognizing a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer's digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Apps solutions," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. "Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize JourneyTEAM for their achievement and membership of the 2023-2024 Inner Circle."

There are not many Business Technology Consultants that offer the depth of experience across Microsoft tools such as Microsoft 365, Azure, and Dynamics 365, within one unified team. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, JourneyTEAM maintains a strong expertise of the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, strong services, and unparalleled value to its customers.

JourneyTEAM provides implementation, training, and consultation across the United States for small, midsize, and corporate businesses using business enterprise applications. JourneyTEAM specializes in Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Security Assessments to develop and deploy CRM, ERP, and Business Application solutions that help lead global companies across industries, including Healthcare, Equipment Manufacturing, and Financial Services get to market faster and achieve continued success.

CEO of JourneyTEAM, Brian Tenney, shares: "JourneyTEAM is honored to be a Microsoft Dynamics inner circle partner again this year. Inner Circle is a great way to build stronger relationships with Microsoft, which helps us better serve our customers to drive long-term value by aligning our project roadmap and involving Microsoft when helpful."

About JourneyTEAM

JourneyTEAM is an award-winning, Microsoft Partner with all six solutions partner designations, specializing in all three Microsoft Clouds: Modern Workplace, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft Business Applications. JourneyTEAM is dedicated to helping customers achieve a competitive advantage by identifying the best solutions and services that accommodate their unique business needs.

