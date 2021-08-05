JourneyTEAM Achieves the Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle Award

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JourneyTEAM, technology consultant since 1993, has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank JourneyTEAM in the top echelon of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.



2021/2022 Inner Circle members have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.



"In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers' digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry-leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize JourneyTEAM for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."



JourneyTEAM helps customers achieve a competitive advantage by identifying the best solutions and services that accommodate their business needs. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, JourneyTEAM maintains a strong expertise of the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, strong services, and unparalleled value to their customers. Previous honors include the Microsoft Eagle Crystal Award, Microsoft Partner of the Year for 2020 and 2019, and Microsoft Gold Partner.



JourneyTEAM provides consultation, training, and implementation in the United States for organizations using Business Enterprise Applications. JourneyTEAM specializes in Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement, Business Central, SharePoint Intranet, Microsoft 365, Azure, Power BI, and the Power Platform. They develop and deploy full business technology solutions that help leading global companies across several industries, including Finance, Manufacturing, Media & Communications, and Healthcare get to market faster and achieve continued success.



"Since 1993, we have dedicated ourselves to helping our clients implement the best end-to-end technology solutions," said Brian Tenney, COO of JourneyTEAM. Brian continues, "Achievements such as the Microsoft Inner Circle Award recognize the exceptional work our team has done in the service of our customers. We are excited to continue this growth and look forward to a strong Microsoft partnership going forward."

