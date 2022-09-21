JourneyTEAM's 10th Annual Business Technology Summit

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Partner, JourneyTEAM, is inviting business decision makers of all industries to join the Upcoming Business Technology Summit and learn how Microsoft Technologies can improve their businesses operations. This exclusive event on November 2nd and November 3rd 2022, is designed to help businesses reach their unique goals, decrease potential security risks, and most importantly, do so while reducing costs and saving money.



This year's two-day, virtual event features over 30 breakout sessions, product offerings, and top insider tips from JourneyTEAM senior consultants to help you identify and implement the tools you need while keeping costs down. As JourneyTEAM specializes in all three Microsoft Clouds, the event sessions are broken up into these categories:

Business Technology Summit

Day 1 ( November 2 ): Microsoft Business Apps Day (ERP, CRM, and Power Platform)

): Microsoft Business Apps Day (ERP, CRM, and Power Platform) Day 2 ( November 3 ): Modern Work and Microsoft Azure Day (Productivity, Collaboration, and Security)

JourneyTEAM's Business Technology Summit provides an atmosphere for business leaders to create a customized digital transformation strategy for their business. JourneyTEAM consultants and developers have over 20 years of experience implementing Microsoft technologies within businesses of all sizes and aim to answer any questions you might have throughout the sessions. This event will specifically include:

30+ Technology Breakout Sessions covering hot topics like robotic process automation (RPA), embedding Power Apps inside other Power Platform tools, finding the pure-cloud directory path with Azure AD, and so much more (full agenda coming soon).

Discussions with JourneyTEAM experts about Microsoft Business Applications and hear the latest updates announced at Microsoft Ignite.

A deep dive into Microsoft 365's suite of tools and how to use them best at your company.

Crucial and up-to-date Azure infrastructure insight to set up proper security protocols.

An in-person event at Top Golf in Salt Lake City, Utah . If attendees can't attend the in-person portion, JourneyTEAM is shipping a care package full of goodies to enjoy while viewing the event virtually.

Eric Beins, COO of JourneyTEAM, shares: "Since I joined JourneyTEAM over 6 years ago I've witnessed the Business Technology Summit become one of the premier events covering Microsoft's technology. It is geared directly to end users and clients by showcasing real-world scenarios. I have loved seeing the value of our sessions make a difference in our client's day to day operations as they ask engaging questions that spark innovative solutions. Each year we continue to grow our knowledge and coverage of Microsoft's Business Applications, Modern Workplace and Azure, and this event is an opportunity to share those learnings back to the community. It's also a great time for catching up with friends, colleagues and customers to see how we can continue making a positive impact."



In JourneyTEAM's upcoming Business Technology Summit, business leaders are sure to gain powerful insights on how to reach their desired business outcomes using technology, while keeping costs low.



