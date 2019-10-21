Joveo announces partnership with JobCloud, the leading digital company in the Swiss employment market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Joveo®, the leading provider of programmatic job advertising technology, announced a partnership with JobCloud, the leading digital company in the Swiss job market.

Founded in 2017, Joveo delivers the most relevant hires in the shortest time to companies around the world. Providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire, their AI-powered job advertising platform dynamically manages and optimizes sourcing and applications across all online channels. Powering 15M+ job postings every day, Joveo´s machine learning continuously identifies success, learns and improves to reach talent on demand.

"Programmatic is the future of recruiting, and we are pleased to cooperate with Joveo, the most innovative and technologically advanced player in this field," said Davide Villa, CEO of JobCloud. "Importantly for our customers, Joveo's technology helps to further quality candidates and hires faster and more efficiently than ever before, with complete visibility across the entire recruiting journey. I am convinced that Joveo's expertise will give JobCloud another development lead in the job market. I believe that together we will drive significant change in the recruitment industry."

"2019 has been an incredible year for us already, with technology innovations, customer growth and global expansion. The exceptional partnership with JobCloud helps us continue to scale at the aggressive pace we have set and execute on the next phase of our strategy," said Kshitij Jain, CEO of Joveo.

This collaboration increases the speed of Joveo's international development by entrusting JobCloud with the commercialization of Joveo technology in Switzerland, Germany and Austria through JoinVision, an AI-powered recruiting technology company. JoinVision, owned by JobCloud, is the leading provider for multilingual, semantic information extraction services in the HR industry.

About Joveo

About JobCloud AG

JobCloud is the leading digital company in the Swiss employment market and offers a variety of recruitment solutions. Besides job portals such as the regional market leaders jobs.ch and jobup.ch in German-speaking and Western Switzerland, respectively, its portfolio also includes innovative technologies. JobCloud is the sole shareholder of JoinVision EServices in Vienna, the leading provider of multilingual semantic recruitment technologies. JobCloud was created in 2013, the company is owned by Ringier and Tamedia and employs today 200 people in Zurich and Geneva.

About JoinVision

JoinVision represents AI-powered Recruiting Technology and is a leading provider for multi-lingual, semantic information extraction services in the HR industry. With the two parsers CVlizer and JOBolizer, applicant documents and job advertisements are automatically recorded, analyzed and coded. Modules, such as HRclassifier, HRcapture and HRmerger, expand the possibilities to have all information immediately available as a standardized, structured candidate or job profile in XML format. JoinVision was founded in Vienna in 2006 and has been owned by JobCloud, the leading company in the Swiss digital job market, since 2016.

