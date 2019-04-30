Joveo Appoints Garrett Reynolds as Vice President Worldwide Customer Success

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joveo, the leading programmatic job advertising platform, today announced that Garrett Reynolds has joined the company as VP of Worldwide Customer Success. This addition to the leadership team further strengthens Joveo's commitment to providing a world-class customer experience and to helping customers realize immediate value in their recruiting efforts.

"The success of our customers is a top priority for us. As we continue to innovate, expand, and increase adoption of our platform, we are constantly striving to provide a best in class customer experience," said Kshitij Jain, CEO of Joveo. "With his long-standing track record of leading customer success organizations at companies around the world, Garrett will lead the charge."

Garrett brings more than 20 years of experience leading post-sales delivery teams for enterprise software platforms. Previously, Garrett served as an executive leader and architect of customer success programs at leading companies including ServiceNow, Salesforce and Siebel, as well as several startups. His experience encompasses success, advisory, product, implementation and support roles across a wide range of industries.

"We are pleased to add another experienced and strategic leader to our team," said Ram Gupta, Joveo Chairman of the Board. "Garrett brings exactly the technical and business depth required for scaling a world-class customer success operation."

"The opportunity to take Joveo's customer success organization to the next level brings together my passion for working with innovative technologies and the customers who love them," said Garrett. "I'm excited to leverage my experience with global technology companies to help Joveo continue to focus on driving and increasing customer value."

About Joveo: Joveo delivers the most relevant hires in the shortest time to companies around the world. Providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire, our AI-powered job advertising platform dynamically manages and optimizes sourcing and applications across all online channels. Powering 20M+ job postings every day, our machine learning continuously identifies success, learns and improves to reach the talent you need, when you need it.

SOURCE Joveo

