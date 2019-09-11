Joveo Furthers Global Expansion to Meet International Demand for Its Programmatic Job Advertising

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joveo®, the leader in programmatic recruitment technology, today announced continued global expansion to meet demand for its job advertising solutions, powered by machine-learning. Strengthening its solutions and presence in North America, EMEA, and APAC, Joveo delivers the most relevant talent in the shortest time to recruiters around the world.

Effective immediately, Joveo's MOJO™ platform is fully internationalized, enabling:

Multi-currency: recruiters using Joveo are now uniquely equipped to use multiple currencies simultaneously, spanning all regions around the world.

Worldwide publishers: supporting thousands of publishers around the world including PPC, Google Ads, Facebook, LinkedIn, local duration-based postings, and many more, MOJO is the only comprehensive media management solution with built-in plug and play support for any publisher.

Languages: the platform now supports any language on demand, with localized European and North American editions available immediately.

Joveo has also expanded its global sales organization with the appointment of industry leader Ashlie Collins as Head of Sales, UK. Ashlie joins the international team of Deepak Murali, Head of Sales, India, and Steve Kennedy, Head of Sales, Canada.

Building on its commitment to provide exceptional customer experiences and value, Joveo also announces Chitra Madhwacharyula, Vice President, Global Customer Success and Services. Chitra brings over fifteen years of international customer success and education, consulting, professional services and strategic alliances experience from companies including LinkedIn, Ayla Networks, and TIBCO Software, Inc.

"Joveo's approach to programmatic job advertising is transformational," said Chitra. "I am thrilled to join the leadership team at such a dynamic time, to help customers attain the greatest value from our solutions."

"As we further our leadership in programmatic recruitment technology, Chitra's excellence will help us achieve our global strategic goals," said Kshitij Jain, Joveo CEO. "Through relentless focus on customer success, product innovation, and transparency, we are defining the standard for successful job advertising."

About Joveo

Joveo delivers the most relevant hires in the shortest time to companies around the world. Providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire, our AI-powered job advertising platform dynamically manages and optimizes sourcing and applications across all online channels. Powering 15M+ job postings every day, our machine learning continuously identifies success, learns and improves to reach the talent you need, when you need it.

