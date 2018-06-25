Joveo Inc. announces a revolutionary host of new features aimed at saving job advertisers time and money

Algorithmic Bidding

First to introduce machine learning and algorithmic bidding software, Joveo is able to ensure client hiring goals are met efficiently and effectively. Joveo's groundbreaking Autopilot technology allows users to automate tasks like optimizing bids, enabling and disabling publishers and managing budgets with customizable rules which run for the life-cycle of the campaign. Media buyers have been able to cut their setup time by more than 50% allowing them to focus on building client relationships and growing their business.

Budget Management

Using configurable budget threshold setups and by Joveo providing latent click information, advertisers can easily fine- tune their budget thresholds by publisher. This helps ensure that budgets are met accurately within +/- 2% of spend goals.

Job Expansion

Joveo's "Job Expansion" feature allows users to automatically expand their audience by including new (or widely used) job titles and locations with minimum effort, thus increasing the reach and number of applicants.



Earlier this year, Joveo raised $5 million in a series A round from Nexus Venture partners. "As promised, we have used the funding to continue to accelerate our product offerings, expand our partnerships and scale our AI/deep learning layer." said Jahangir Mohammed, Head of Product and Engineering. "What you see here is the result of continued consultation with our customers to define which features would best assist them as they grow their businesses."

About Joveo Inc.



Founded in 2017, Joveo has transformed the programmatic ad buying industry and helped job advertisers improve their hiring outcomes by optimizing job postings across thousands of websites and publishers. As the only agnostic player in the market, our goal is to help job boards, media agencies, RPOs and staffing agencies expand their business. Our mission is to "take the pain out of job advertising." To find out more, please visit: Joveo





View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joveo-inc-announces-a-revolutionary-host-of-new-features-aimed-at-saving-job-advertisers-time-and-money-300671818.html

SOURCE Joveo Inc.

Related Links

http://www.joveo.com

