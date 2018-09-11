Joveo Inc. launches "Mojo"; a comprehensive recruitment media management platform

The new look follows Google's material design guidelines. Sleek and state-of-the-art, Mojo finally brings recruitment marketing on par with consumer marketing. Built on extensive customer inputs, it underlines Joveo's product philosophy of "Customer First." Early users of the platform have high regard for the visualization, comparing it with the likes of Tableau and Domo.

For the first time in the industry, clients can dynamically create a unique AdWords or Facebook ad unit for each job. Having powered hundreds of millions of jobs, Joveo knows where talent lives and helps clients deploy these ad units to attract quality jobseekers. It provides proprietary tools for keyword suggestion, creative management, and advanced targeting options (including custom and lookalike audience modeling). These tools are proven to increase conversions by up to 20-30%. As a result, media buyers using this platform can effectively and efficiently utilize consumer media channels as a competitive source of applications and hires.

Staying true to Joveo's mission, Mojo now powers duration-based job postings. Recruitment marketing agencies, RPOs, staffing agencies, and job boards will now have the ability to compare all media channels in one single platform. Integrated reporting of job postings alongside other PPC channels enables visibility across CPC to CPH.

"Joveo is the first and only really transparent job advertising platform. It is both easy to use and effective. The access to social media channels, job sites, Google Search and Display, and LinkedIn all on one platform save us time and money. If you are looking for higher quality candidates in a shorter time to fill, then Joveo is the tool for you. While others say they are revolutionizing the industry, Joveo is truly innovating by putting their customers first," says Brett McCoy Head of Strategy, Media and Recruitment Marketing, Americas at Alexander Mann Solutions.

"Over the course of nearly two years working with Joveo, we've been extremely pleased with the results and level of customer service we've received. Programmatic buying using the Joveo technology has improved the effectiveness of recruitment spend for all of our major clients. Joveo customer support has provided the transparency and visibility into results and metrics the JWT INSIDE teams need," says Doug Shonrock, Managing Director/Atlanta & Director of Technology Products at JWT INSIDE.

About Joveo Inc.

Founded in 2017, Joveo has transformed the recruitment ad buying industry and helped job advertisers improve their hiring outcomes by optimizing job postings across thousands of websites and publishers. As the only agnostic player in the market, our goal is to help job boards, media agencies, RPOs and staffing agencies expand their business. Our mission is to "take the pain out of job advertising." To find out more, please visit: Joveo.

SOURCE Joveo

Related Links

https://www.joveo.com/

