Joveo Joins The Hive, The Premier Partnership Network of Alexander Mann Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joveo, the leader in programmatic recruitment technology today announced it has joined The Hive, the premier global partner network of Alexander Mann Solutions. The Hive offers its members a digital gateway that helps them access and understand the talent acquisition industry's most disruptive technologies.

"Today's talent acquisition tools are complex. Our goal with The Hive is to help HR professionals understand the technology available to them and how to use it," said Pag Miles, Global Head of Partnerships, Alexander Mann Solutions. "The partners we choose to be in our community share our commitment to delivering outstanding business value to our clients. Joveo provides real solutions for recruiting and hiring needs. Their programmatic recruitment technology, advanced machine learning, and passion for customer success make Joveo an obvious choice for our partner program."

Designed to assist their clients in navigating the noise and complexity of HR and talent acquisition technologies, The Hive, which stands for Help, Innovate, Validate, Execute, helps members understand the art of what is possible through the effective use of technology.

Miles continued, "Because we're an independent consulting firm and not a recruitment agency or staffing group, we're free to select and recommend partners that best fit each client's distinctive needs. So, while we continue to assess and work with a variety of organizations, we only partner with those that share our commitment to delivering business value through talent acquisition and management."

"Joveo is honored to be a partner of The Hive, a unique resource for talent acquisition and HR professionals," said Scott Garrett, VP Strategic Accounts. "Joveo shares AMS' commitment to these professionals by providing intelligent programmatic job advertising, machine learning, data-driven optimizations, and full performance transparency to deliver the most relevant hires, in the shortest time, with the best ROI."

About Joveo

Joveo delivers the most relevant hires in the shortest time to companies around the world. Providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire, our AI-powered job advertising platform dynamically manages and optimizes sourcing and applications across all online channels. Powering 15M+ job postings every day, our machine learning continuously identifies success, learns and improves to reach the talent you need, when you need it.

SOURCE Joveo

