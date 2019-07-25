Joveo Strengthens Leadership Team With the Appointment of Vice President of Engineering

"Prajakt is a proven leader with a history of building great teams, technology, and culture to deliver exceptional results," said Jahangir Mohammed, CTO and Head of Product at Joveo. "His background, experience and passion for technology, coupled with his commitment to developing products and platforms that solve real-world problems, make him an exceptional fit for Joveo. We are delighted to have him as a part of the Joveo family."

"Prajakt's appointment underscores our relentless commitment to building the best recruitment technology," said Kshitij Jain, CEO of Joveo. "The timing is perfect as we continue to extend our growth, velocity and scale. Prajakt's extensive experience and passion fit with who we are and where we're going."

Located in Hyderabad, India, Prajakt has over 20 years of experience in building and leading global engineering teams to deliver highly scalable, distributed enterprise/SaaS/mobile systems. Prajakt has focused on creating technology teams and a culture that rewards action-bias, agility, innovation, differentiation and delivery. Before joining Joveo, Prajakt served as the Vice President of Software Development at Oracle where he led a 170 member engineering team. Prior to Oracle, he was Senior Vice President of Engineering for Kony, Inc., responsible for delivering all backend integration capabilities.

"Joveo's mission of building technology to solve global recruiting and hiring challenges resonated with me," said Prajakt. "Joveo's technology stack, application of innovative machine-learning and data science drew me in. The incredibly talented team obsessing on customer success sealed it. I knew I wanted to be part of this incredible journey."

About Joveo: Joveo delivers the most relevant hires in the shortest time to companies around the world. Providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire, our AI-powered job advertising platform dynamically manages and optimizes sourcing and applications across all online channels. Powering 15M+ job postings every day, our machine learning continuously identifies success, learns and improves to reach the talent you need, when you need it.

