Joveo Welcomes Industry Leader Peter Gilfillan as Chief Revenue Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joveo, the leading programmatic job advertising platform, today announced that Peter Gilfillan has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Peter is responsible for all revenue-generation strategy and execution worldwide. His duties include overseeing the sales and partner channel teams, ensuring the teams work cohesively and cross-functionally to execute the company strategy and achieve revenue goals.

Peter Gilfillan, Joveo Chief Revenue Officer

"Peter has proven himself as a sales leader and customer advocate on the international stage, delivering results while building high performing multi-channel sales teams. He is exactly the person we had envisioned to help lead Joveo in this next stage of growth. We are exceptionally pleased that he has joined the team," said Kshitij Jain, CEO of Joveo.

With more than 20 years of executive sales experience, Peter has held leadership roles at both Fortune 1000 companies and start-ups. Prior to joining Joveo, Peter held senior sales leadership roles at Monster Worldwide including SVP International Sales and SVP/General Manager for Monster Canada, responsible for up to $220 million in revenue. Before pursuing a career in worldwide sales, Peter played soccer professionally in Canada and with the Canadian National team.

"With our business growing so quickly at a global scale, Peter's strategic thinking, team-building experience and results-oriented approach make him the perfect person to spearhead our company's growth and sales efforts," said Ram Gupta, Joveo Chairman of the Board.

"I'm excited to help deliver on the company's vision of connecting employers with job seekers," said Peter. "Already successful as an innovator in the recruiting technology market, Joveo has an amazing team, market-leading SaaS solutions, and the support of a passionate, fast-growing customer base. I am looking forward to being part of the team that scales the business to new heights."

About Joveo: Joveo delivers the most relevant hires in the shortest time to companies around the world. Providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire, our AI-powered job advertising platform dynamically manages and optimizes sourcing and applications across all online channels. Powering 20M+ job postings every day, our machine learning continuously identifies success, learns and improves to reach the talent you need, when you need it.

SOURCE Joveo

Related Links

https://www.joveo.com

