Jovian Capital Management Issues Revolving Credit Facility to Exponent Financial

Exponent Financial Secures $20 Million Revolving Credit Facility from Jovian Capital Management

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exponent Financial, Inc. ("Exponent") has secured a senior secured revolving credit facility from Jovian Capital Management ("Jovian") with total commitments of up to $20 million.

Exponent previously established credit facilities to support its issuance of business credit cards to franchise operators across the United States. The newly expanded facility will support the company's launch and scaling of fixed-rate small business loan products tailored to multi-unit franchise operators nationwide.

"Franchise operators manage complex, multi-unit businesses across diverse brands. They see real value in being underwritten and supported at the entity level with a full understanding of their operations," said Sohel Roopani, Chief Executive Officer of Exponent Financial. "This facility enhances our ability to responsibly scale our lending portfolio and expand our reach across the national franchise ecosystem. Jovian has been a thoughtful partner, and we look forward to continuing to build together."

"Exponent has assembled a strong team addressing a meaningful need within the franchise finance market," said Nick Acimovic, Managing Partner at Jovian Capital Management. "We are pleased to support their next phase of growth and believe this partnership positions the company well for continued expansion."

About Exponent Financial

Exponent Financial is a technology-driven lender and financial management platform serving franchise operators and independent brands nationwide. The company provides charge cards, commercial loans, and AI-powered CFO tools that streamline financial operations and help operators scale with confidence. Exponent was founded and seeded by Era, a multi-stage investment management firm based in NYC.

About Jovian Capital Management

Jovian Capital Management is a privately held alternative investment advisory firm. The company focuses on making private credit and special situations investments primarily in lower middle markets and early stage financial technology companies.

SOURCE Jovian Capital Management