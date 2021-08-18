Joy and Public Speaking. Together at Last. Turn Stage Fright into Stage Delight with The Joy of Public Speaking, a New Book by Matthew Cossolotto

OBERLIN, Ohio and BRUSSELS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In The Joy of Public Speaking: Find Your Voice and Reach Your Peak Potential, Matthew Cossolotto distills many years of high-profile speechwriting and speech coaching experience into a comprehensive, how-to guide to help experienced, novice, and terrified speakers alike. Cossolotto's breakthrough book is packed with powerful mindset shifts, profound insights, and practical tips that can help readers advance their careers, enhance their leadership skills, and make a difference in the world.

"I love this little book," writes Granville Toogood, a leading speech coach and author of The Articulate Executive. "As a speech coach and executive speechwriter, Matthew is as good as they come."

Matthew Cossolotto is an author, guest speaker, executive speechwriter, and speech coach. His senior-level leadership communications career spans the corridors of power on both sides of the Atlantic—from NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, to the Speaker's Office in the U.S. House of Representatives. A former aide to Congressman Leon Panetta, Cossolotto has coached and penned speeches for senior executives at a wide range of organizations, including UCLA and Fortune 100 corporations.

Opinion surveys confirm that most people rank public speaking as one of their top fears, along with spiders, snakes, and death itself. Cossolotto's inspiring new book embraces a simple proposition: People who learn to enjoy public speaking tend to be better at it than those hobbled by anxiety, trepidation, or outright terror.

Dedicated to the leaders and staff of NATO, the book guides readers in recognizing self-defeating attitudes, feelings, and habits and replacing them with empowering mindsets to fast-track success on the podium and beyond. Readers will learn about these powerful concepts to propel them on their journey to joy:

The Gentle Art of Mental Joyjitsu

The Six Axioms of Personal Empowerment

The Seven Steps to Joy

The Power of SPEECH: The Six-point Checklist for Powerful Presentations

The Wizard of Oz Formula and the Rule of Three

And much more

Cossolotto's Personal Empowerment Trilogy: Reach Your Peak Potential

The Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto's personal empowerment trilogy. Two more books are coming soon. One highlights the seven essential habits of SUCCESS and another promotes the power of promises with a foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series.

The Joy of Public Speaking is available on Amazon books.

