Imprint Under Simon & Schuster Debuts with Inaugural Title - Your Guide to Cellular Health by Dr. Joseph Mercola

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Joy House Publishing makes a powerful arrival on a path to guide readers toward better personal growth and well-being. The new imprint, under Simon & Schuster, aims to make cutting-edge health information accessible to an ever-growing global audience.

Joy House launches alongside a revolutionary first title – Your Guide to Cellular Health: Unlocking the Science of Longevity and Joy by Dr. Mercola, a board-certified Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) renowned for his pioneering work in natural health.

Joy House Publishing Ushers in a New Era of Personal Wellness

In Your Guide to Cellular Health, Dr. Mercola emphasizes key areas like gut health, nutrient absorption and toxin reduction as pathways to restore energy, prevent disease and achieve longevity. This comprehensive guide is filled with actionable tips to empower readers to take control of their health through small, sustainable changes. By simplifying cellular biology, Dr. Mercola helps readers understand how the body generates energy at the cellular level, highlighting the unique roles that diet, lifestyle, natural sunlight and environmental factors play in fueling mitochondrial function to support cellular repair, immune function and overall vitality. The purposeful mission of Joy House Publishing will manifest through a lineup of upcoming book releases, including The Power of Choice and Beyond Covid – all of which will explore the many fascinating territories of wellness.

"Joy House Publishing represents an exciting new chapter in wellness literature, offering readers the tools they need to transform their health, and I am thrilled to introduce 'Your Guide to Cellular Health' as the leading title," says Dr. Mercola. "This new imprint allows us to reach a wider audience and empower individuals to take control of their health, one life-changing book at a time."

Your Guide to Cellular Health is now available for e-book purchase through Joy House Publishing and major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble, for $19.99. Hardcover versions will be available December 10, 2024, for $29.99.

About Dr. Joseph Mercola

Dr. Mercola, a board-certified Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) and founder of Mercola.com, has been a leading advocate for holistic health and preventative care for over four decades. He began his career in 1985 with a family practice, where he treated over 20,000 patients and gradually shifted to a preventative care approach centered around six core lifestyle principles, including sun exposure, proper nutrition, environmental surroundings, movement and exercise, sleep and emotional well-being. He later founded Mercola.com in 1997, which has since become a global leader in natural health information. As a multiple best-selling author of works, like No Grain Diet and The Truth About COVID-19, Dr. Mercola has earned fellowship status from the American College of Nutrition and continues to shape the natural health industry through his legacy brand.

About Joy House Publishing

Joy House Publishing, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, is dedicated to releasing transformative titles that promote personal growth, wellness and overall well-being. With a mission to create science-backed, empowering content accessible to all, Joy House delivers resources that foster real, lasting change. By embracing innovative platforms like books, apps and multimedia experiences, the imprint is revolutionizing health education and community support. With commitment to quality and integrity, Joy House bridges the gap between cutting-edge research and practical, everyday solutions, positively impacting readers' lives through its carefully curated catalog – one groundbreaking book at a time.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mercola