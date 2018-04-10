Joy MacPhail Elected Chair of University Dedicated to Social Justice

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy MacPhail has been elected chair of the Board of Trustees of Adler University, Canada's only university dedicated to social justice.

A longtime member of the British Columbia New Democratic Party (NDP), MacPhail joined the Adler University Board of Trustees in 2013 and has served as Vice Chair for the past four years.

Joy MacPhail serves as the Chair of the Adler University Board of Trustees.

"Throughout my career, I have advocated for working families, for women, and for marginalized people," MacPhail said. "With its focus on community engagement and social justice, Adler University is a natural home for me. I look forward to leading the Board of Trustees in its efforts to increase the University's impact."

MacPhail is an owner of OUTtv, the world's longest-airing LGBTQ television network. She served as an elected member of British Columbia's Legislative Assembly in a variety of roles, including Minister of Health, Minister of Finance, Deputy Premier, and Leader of the Opposition. She is currently chair of the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC).

"We're delighted to have Joy leading the Board of Adler University, which will benefit from her broad governance wisdom and experience, and from her passion for justice," said Raymond E. Crossman, Ph.D., President of Adler University, which also has Chicago and online campuses. "Joy will help the University achieve our vision of advancing community health and wellness, in Vancouver and beyond."

Adler University has offered graduate education in Vancouver since 1978. Academic programs include a Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology, the first of its kind in Western Canada. The University also offers master's degrees in fields such as counselling psychology, art therapy, organizational psychology and public policy administration.

Located near the city's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood, the University's new campus facility places Adler students and faculty at the epicenter of British Columbia's most urgent social needs. Adler University works with more than 250 community partners in Vancouver to give students the opportunity to improve access to mental health care, empower the marginalized, and fuel social change in the city.

MacPhail is one of three Vancouver-based trustees for Adler University, and the first Vancouver-based chair of the Board of Trustees. She succeeds Chicago nonprofit executive David Sinski, who recently completed his successful five-year term and remains on the Board as a trustee.

About Adler University (https://www.adler.edu)

Adler University educates students to engage the world and create a more just society. Established in 1952, it enrolls more than 1,400 students in master's and doctoral programs for social change through its three campuses: Vancouver, Chicago, and Online. Learn more at adleru.ca.

Contact:

Carrie Frillman

312-662-4123

cfrillman@adler.edu

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joy-macphail-elected-chair-of-university-dedicated-to-social-justice-300627584.html

SOURCE Adler University

Related Links

https://www.adler.edu

