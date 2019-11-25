Joy of Life Calls for Appreciation of Surrogate Mothers as Thanksgiving Approaches

The competitive surrogacy industry has been booming for the past decade, and many companies have aimed for the satisfaction of intended parents rather than that of the surrogates. "During my two journeys with different agencies, they weren't helpful. I didn't have a coordinator. I was only called once or twice during the whole pregnancy," said Tia Calderon, a surrogate coordinator at Joy of Life and a former surrogate mother herself. "I really love how supportive Joy of Life is, as they are more than just getting you matched with intended parents. They are there for you during the entire process."

As a surrogate coordinator, Tia helps surrogate mothers make appointments, complete paperwork, and more importantly, provides emotional support whenever they need it. According to her, what Joy of Life does best is to go beyond and take an extra step to make both surrogates and intended parents know that they are important and that Joy of Life understands how important their journey is.

Apart from caring from the agency side, Joy of Life is dedicated to building a community for surrogates and intended parents to help each other. Last summer, Joy of Life hosted a dinner party with all its surrogate mothers and staff members, providing a chance for surrogates to share their experiences and advice, and for the staff members to address surrogates' concerns and to answer their questions. Additionally, Joy of Life tries hard to establish connections between intended parents and surrogates. Parents are invited to accompany surrogates during routine examinations and the delivery process, and reunions after delivery are planned to extend their relationship.

As Thanksgiving approaches, Tia's shout-out to the surrogate mothers perfectly reflects the emotions of Joy of Life and all its employees. "Thank you for being willing to invest your time, body, and heart to help the parents. This is the best possible gift you can give them." Joy of Life will continue its mission to provide the best care for surrogate mothers during the holiday season and throughout the next year.

