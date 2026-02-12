Joy Organics Announces Joy Day Sale: 30% Off Sitewide While Supporting Feeding America

February 12–15 sale combines major savings with a commitment to fighting hunger nationwide

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Organics, a trusted leader in premium hemp-derived wellness products, is celebrating Joy Day with a limited-time sitewide sale that gives customers more than just great savings. From February 12 through February 15, shoppers can enjoy 30% off all products, with 5% of total sales donated to Feeding America to help support individuals and families facing food insecurity across the United States.

Joy Day reflects the brand's belief that wellness extends beyond individual routines and into the communities we support. By pairing meaningful savings with a charitable contribution, Joy Organics is inviting customers to take part in a feel-good moment that prioritizes both personal well-being and collective impact.

During the four-day event, customers can shop Joy Organics' full range of premium hemp-derived products, including tinctures, gummies, softgels, topicals, and pet wellness offerings. All products are crafted with high-quality ingredients and backed by rigorous third-party testing, ensuring customers never have to choose between savings and standards.

The donation component of the Joy Day Sale will benefit Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, which works with a nationwide network of food banks to provide meals to people in need. Every purchase made during the sale contributes directly to this mission, helping extend the reach of essential food assistance programs.

The Joy Day Sale runs exclusively on joyorganics.com from February 12 through February 15. Use code JOYDAY at checkout to receive the 30% discount.

Founded with a mission to make high-quality wellness products accessible and trustworthy, Joy Organics is committed to transparency, innovation, and purpose-driven practices. Known for premium hemp-derived formulations and rigorous testing standards, the company continues to support everyday wellness while giving back to the communities it serves.

