Joy Organics Announces Plan to Expand Internationally

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Organics, the premium Colorado-based hemp brand, announced today its plan to expand internationally with its private-label CBD and wholesale CBD opportunities, bringing premium, U.S.-grown CBD products to Hong Kong.

"We've had the honor of partnering with over 4,000 small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S., and are thrilled to spread Joy worldwide," said Joy Organics co-founder and Chief Partnership Officer Todd Smith.

With dozens of YouTube training videos, weekly webinars, and regular partnership summits, Joy Organics Wholesale and Private Label partners receive world-class support to help their businesses grow and succeed.

"We know that starting a business or selling a new product can be pretty daunting," said Sara Durnil, head of International Sales at Joy Organics, "but we're excited to apply everything we've learned in the past three years of business to the rapidly growing Hong Kong CBD market."

The family-founded company plans on partnering with apothecaries, small wellness-focused businesses, and others to increase the availability of premium CBD products for Hongkongers.

"With our uncompromising quality and testing standards, we hope our partners can rest assured that their customers are getting the absolute best," said Smith.

Joy Organics is a premium CBD brand based in Fort Collins, Colorado. Founded in 2018, Joy Organics sells a line of USDA Certified Organic tinctures and salves, nanoemulsified softgels, delicious vegan gummies, and more.

