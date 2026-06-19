Joy Organics Enhances Popular CBD Salve with Double the CBD and Added Arnica

The updated formula now features 1,000mg of CBD per ounce and arnica for an elevated topical wellness experience.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Organics, a leader in premium hemp-derived wellness products, is excited to announce the launch of its newly enhanced CBD Salve. The updated formula now contains 1,000mg of CBD per ounce, doubling the concentration of the previous formula, and includes arnica, a botanical ingredient long valued in traditional wellness practices.

Joy Organics

Designed for those seeking a high-quality topical option, the reformulated salve combines USDA-certified organic ingredients with broad spectrum hemp extract for a smooth, easy-to-apply texture. By increasing the CBD concentration and introducing arnica, Joy Organics has created an upgraded formula while maintaining the quality and transparency customers have come to expect.

"Our goal is always to improve and innovate while staying true to the standards that define Joy Organics," said Co-founder Todd Smith. "This enhanced salve delivers a more concentrated CBD experience and incorporates arnica as part of our ongoing commitment to thoughtful product development."

Like all Joy Organics products, the USDA-certified organic CBD Salve is crafted with carefully selected ingredients and undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify quality, purity, and potency. Customers can access batch-specific lab reports through the QR code on the product packaging.

The enhanced CBD Salve is now available through Joy Organics and joins the company's growing lineup of hemp-derived wellness products designed to support everyday routines.

Founded with a mission to make high-quality wellness products accessible and trustworthy, Joy Organics is committed to transparency, innovation, and purpose-driven practices. Known for premium USDA-certified organic hemp-derived formulations and rigorous testing standards, the company continues to support everyday wellness through thoughtful sourcing, rigorous quality standards, and a customer-first approach.

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SOURCE Joy Organics