New ongoing program makes premium organic wellness products more accessible for customers 65 and older

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Organics today announced a new, ongoing 30% discount for senior citizens, available to customers aged 65 and older through ID.me identity verification. The program reflects the company's continued commitment to making high-quality, accessible wellness solutions available to the communities who rely on them most.

Joy Organics Launches 30% Senior Discount Through ID.me Verification

Seniors can verify their eligibility quickly and securely online through ID.me, a trusted identity verification platform, and instantly unlock 30% savings on Joy Organics' full line of USDA-certified organic, hemp-derived products. The discount applies sitewide and is available immediately with no expiration date, allowing eligible customers to enjoy ongoing savings with every order.

"Wellness shouldn't come with barriers, especially for the seniors in our community who are often managing fixed incomes while seeking safe, effective ways to support their health," said Co-Founder Todd Smith. "By partnering with ID.me, we can offer a fast, secure verification process that makes it easy for seniors to access the quality and transparency Joy Organics is known for, at a price that respects their needs."

To redeem the discount, customers simply visit joyorganics.com, verify their age and identity through ID.me's secure platform, and apply their savings automatically at checkout. The streamlined process is designed to protect customer privacy while ensuring the discount reaches those who qualify.

This launch is part of Joy Organics' broader effort to expand access to its premium wellness offerings, which are formulated using rigorous testing standards and organic sourcing practices the company has built its reputation on since its founding.

Founded with a mission to make high-quality wellness products accessible and trustworthy, Joy Organics is committed to transparency, innovation, and purpose-driven practices. Known for premium USDA-certified organic hemp-derived formulations and rigorous testing standards, the company continues to support everyday wellness through thoughtful sourcing, rigorous quality standards, and a customer-first approach.

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SOURCE Joy Organics