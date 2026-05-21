Joy Organics Announces Sitewide "The More You Buy, the More You Save" Memorial Day Sale

Premium Wellness Brand Offers Up to 40% Off Sitewide, Including Stacking Discounts on Bundles and Clearance Items

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day, Joy Organics is making it easier than ever to prioritize wellness with an aggressive, multi-tiered savings event. From May 21st through May 25th, customers can take advantage of a sliding discount scale designed to reward those looking to stock up on their favorite premium hemp-derived formulas.

The sale structure is simple:

Joy Organics

20% Off any single product.

30% Off when you purchase two products.

40% Off when you purchase three or more products.

In a rare move, Joy Organics is allowing these discounts to apply to all one-time purchases, including items already on sale. This means customers can stack the Memorial Day savings on top of the "We Made Too Much" collection (already marked down 30%) and pre-built bundles (already discounted by 20%). By combining these offers, shoppers can secure Joy Organics' USDA-certified organic products at their lowest prices of the year.

"Memorial Day is a time to reflect on what truly matters," said Co-Founder Todd Smith. "We believe wellness should be accessible to everyone, and this sale is our way of helping our community invest in their health as we head into a new season."

Please note that this promotion applies exclusively to one-time purchases; subscriptions are not included in the Memorial Day event. The sale ends at midnight on May 25th.

To shop the collection and take advantage of these tiered discounts, visit JoyOrganics.com and use coupon code MEMORIALDAY to save.

Founded with a mission to make high-quality wellness products accessible and trustworthy, Joy Organics is committed to transparency, innovation, and purpose-driven practices. Known for premium USDA-certified organic hemp-derived formulations and rigorous testing standards, the company continues to support everyday wellness through thoughtful sourcing, rigorous quality standards, and a customer-first approach.

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SOURCE Joy Organics