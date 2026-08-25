Joy Organics Expands Organic THC-Free CBD Gummy Line With New 50mg Strength and Sour Apple Flavor

The new 50mg option delivers Joy Organics' highest-strength USDA-Certified Organic THC-free CBD gummy yet, now available in strawberry lemonade and new sour apple.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Organics, a leading provider of premium hemp-derived wellness products, has expanded its USDA-Certified Organic THC-free CBD gummy collection with a new 50mg strength and the introduction of sour apple, a brand-new flavor.

The new gummies contain 50mg of broad spectrum CBD per serving, offering customers a higher-strength option alongside Joy Organics' existing THC-free CBD gummy formulations. The 50mg strength is available in both the brand's popular strawberry lemonade flavor and new sour apple.

Joy Organics CBD Gummies

The launch comes as the hemp industry prepares for significant changes to federal regulations taking effect later this year. The new federal definition of hemp will establish stricter limits on the amount of THC permitted in finished hemp-derived cannabinoid products. By continuing to expand its THC-free offerings, Joy Organics is providing customers with more options for incorporating CBD into their wellness routines without THC.

"Our customers have different preferences when it comes to how they incorporate CBD into their daily routines, so we're always looking for ways to give them more options," said Co-founder Todd Smith. "Adding a 50mg strength and a completely new flavor allows us to expand that choice while delivering the same quality and transparency our customers expect from Joy Organics."

The 50mg THC-free CBD gummies in strawberry lemonade and sour apple are available now.

Founded with a mission to make high-quality wellness products accessible and trustworthy, Joy Organics is committed to transparency, innovation, and purpose-driven practices. Known for premium USDA-certified organic hemp-derived formulations and rigorous testing standards, the company continues to support everyday wellness through thoughtful sourcing, rigorous quality standards, and a customer-first approach.

SOURCE Joy Organics