Joy Organics Launches Line of USDA Certified Organic CBD Products

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Organics, the premium Colorado CBD brand, announced today the release of a USDA Certified Organic line of CBD tinctures and salves.

"When we set out to create a premium and trustworthy CBD brand, we knew that would mean staying up to date in an ever-evolving industry on extraction techniques, information and education, and of course, reformulations," said Joy Smith, the company's namesake and co-founder.

Organic CBD Oil Tinctures and Salves

The family-founded business has been sourcing organic beeswax, carrier oils, and essential oils for over a year, but the leap to a fully organic THC-free (0.0% THC) formula is sure to shake up the rapidly evolving industry.

"It wasn't easy sourcing USDA Certified Organic broad-spectrum hemp extract in the quantity needed to meet our customers' demands, and we couldn't be more excited to finally offer this premium product to our valued customers," exclaimed Joy. "It also coincides with the launch of our first full spectrum tincture formula, Fresh Lime, which is also USDA Certified Organic."

Organic certifications for hemp farms quickly followed the 2018 Farm Bill, but certifications for broad-spectrum products lagged behind. Unlike full-spectrum CBD products, broad-spectrum CBD products undergo an additional step required to remove THC. Until recently, there were few certified organic THC extraction methods.

"We've partnered with some of the most innovative minds in the industry to create a certified organic broad-spectrum extract that we're sure our customers will love," said Joy. "We hope to transition as many products as possible to certified organic in the coming months."

Joy Organics prides itself on sourcing the finest ingredients to craft products with quality and efficacy in mind. The company carries a variety of high-quality CBD products including topicals, tinctures, gummies, energy drinks, softgels, and more! For more info, visit joyorganics.com.

