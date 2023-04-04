Joy Organics Wins 2023 Award for the Best CBD Gummies Product on the Market

Optimal Health News has named Joy Organics, a manufacturer of premium-quality CBD products, its pick for the best CBD gummies available on the market for 2023. In an environment where competition is fierce amongst an ever-increasing number of entrants into what promises to be a lucrative business, Joy Organics stands out as a stellar exception in terms of ingredient quality, flavor, and value to the consumer.

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD gummies produced by Joy Organics have won the 2023 Award for the Best CBD Gummies Product on the Market, Optimal Health News announced today.

The global CBD gummies market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and has been expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.7%. This rate of increase is expected to continue year after year until at least 2028. CBD (Cannabidiol) gummies have gained immense popularity among consumers owing to their exceptional pain relief, anti-depressant, anti-anxiety, and neuroprotective properties. Optimal Health News has named Joy Organics, a manufacturer of premium-quality CBD products, its pick for the best CBD gummies available on the market for 2023. In an environment where competition is fierce amongst an ever-increasing number of entrants into what promises to be a lucrative business, Joy Organics stands out as a stellar exception in terms of ingredient quality, flavor, and value to the consumer.

The global CBD gummies market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and has been expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.7%. This rate of increase is expected to continue year after year until at least 2028. CBD ( Cannabidiol ) gummies have gained immense popularity among consumers owing to their exceptional pain relief, anti-depressant, anti-anxiety, and neuroprotective properties, all of which are expected to contribute to the growth of the market for CBD products over the forecast period. [ See Full Release ]

A wide range of pain medications, including aspirin, acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and naproxen is available globally, but all of these "conventional" over-the-counter formulations come with serious side effects. Alternatively, CBD products can help in reducing chronic pain by improving endocannabinoid receptor activity, decreasing inflammation, and acting in conjunction with neurotransmitters. Such health benefits make CBD products highly attractive.

A rise in the legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes is also a major factor supporting the demand for cannabidiol gummies. The absence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content in the product is expected to further drive the demand among consumers interested in the consumption of gummies predominantly for medical purposes.

Joy Organics enjoys an excellent reputation because of the company's commitment to transparency and quality. The company makes internal and third-party lab testing results easily available for each product, which can give you some peace of mind in your search for the right CBD formulation. The products are also relatively inexpensive compared with those offered by many competing high-quality brands. [ See Full Release ]

About

Optimal Health News is a continuously-updated collection of curated content and the latest health-related news.

Media Contact:

Timothy Marks

[email protected]

212-890-7187

SOURCE Optimal Health News; Joy Organics