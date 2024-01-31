Joy to Brooklyn! Jollibee Makes Its Much-Anticipated Debut in the Dynamic New York City Borough on Friday, February 2, 2024

Come one, come all! Crispy, juicy fried chicken awaits Brooklynites and Jollibee fans at the brand's new home in this iconic borough, marking Jollibee's fifth outpost in the Big Apple.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant brand, Jollibee, acclaimed for its mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken, crispy and juicy chicken sandwiches, and delectable Peach Mango Pie dessert, will open its first location in Brooklyn, NY, on Friday, February 2, 2024. Jollibee invites both fans and first-timers to treat themselves to "the best chain fried chicken in America," as declared by Eater.com. The grand opening celebration will feature all the buzzy fanfare that is customary for a Jollibee opening – including great-tasting food and fun giveaways – so residents and visitors alike are invited to come hungry and ready to treat themselves to a joyful dining experience that they won't find anywhere else.

Nestled in the heart of Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood, Jollibee will open its newest location in the New York City at 5212 Kings Highway.

As one of New York's most exciting and sought-after boroughs, Brooklyn envelops residents and visitors with best-in-class art, music, culture...and now Jollibee! Nestled in the heart of Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, Jollibee will take its place at 5212 Kings Highway – a main thoroughfare that unites the borough – putting it in prime position to capture the bustling area's attention and affection.

"To borrow that famous phrase, Jollibee loves New York! We have seen tremendous success across our locations in Manhattan and Queens, and we are thrilled to add Brooklyn to this list with their very own Jollibee location," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "Our goal is to introduce our beloved brand to new customers, as well as make it convenient for devoted fans across this wonderful metropolis to access their favorite Jollibee dishes. We couldn't be more excited to extend our joyful dining experience to Brooklyn as we continue to grow our New York City presence."

For those planning to check out the new Jollibee – Brooklyn location, here are the details:

Address: 5212 Kings Highway (Suite B), Brooklyn, New York , 11234

5212 Kings Highway (Suite B), , 11234 Hours of Operation: 9AM – 10PM , seven days a week

– , seven days a week How to Order: This location will offer dine-in, take-out, and online ordering.

For those who are curious to try Jollibee for the first time, make sure to check out these "must try" menu items that are putting Jollibee on the map among America's food lovers by offering great-tasting menu items that are always served with joy:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee's signature crispy and juicy bone-in fried chicken. Also available in a spicy version.

: Jollibee's signature crispy and juicy bone-in fried chicken. Also available in a spicy version. Chicken Sandwich : A crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet is spread with umami mayo, and sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.

: A crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet is spread with umami mayo, and sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun. Spicy Chicken Sandwich : The spicy version features a sriracha mayo spread and fresh jalapeno slices.

: The spicy version features a sriracha mayo spread and fresh jalapeno slices. Peach Mango Pie : Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes tucked in a warm, light, and crispy crust.

The new Brooklyn location joins the brand's four existing New York City locations: two in Manhattan (1500 Broadway (Times Square) and 609 8th Avenue) and two in Queens (16102 Jamaica Avenue and 6229 Roosevelt Avenue), as Jollibee continues to take North America by storm. Most recently, Jollibee celebrated its 100th store opening milestone in North America (Surrey, BC, Canada) and, looking ahead, the beloved brand will be bringing its joyful dining experience to many new U.S. markets, as well as expanding its presence in several existing markets, where demand for the brand continues to be especially high.

On a mission to become one of the world's top-five restaurant brands by bringing its signature "joy of eating" to more cities across America and more regions around the globe, Jollibee is committed to providing elevated customer service paired with delicious food at a great value. With the belief that great food knows no boundaries and that there is something for everyone at Jollibee, the brand is winning new legions of fans with every new store opening with no plans of slowing down.

