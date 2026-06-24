The beloved fried chicken brand is giving over 6,000 "Joys" the option to redeem loyalty points for any offer in the Jollibee Rewards store to celebrate the happiest day on the calendar.

WEST COVINA, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant brand twice-crowned "best fast-food fried chicken in America" by USA TODAY and just recognized as an industry "Disrupter" on the prestigious 2026 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, is dishing out something special today in honor of the happiest day on the calendar: National Day of Joy (June 24).

Spreading "Joy for Joy"

Joy For Joy! Jollibee Celebrates Today’s National Day of Joy by Gifting 5 Million Rewards Points to Current Jollibee Rewards Members with “Joy” in Their Name.

This morning, Jollibee Rewards members with the word "Joy" in their first name, last name, or registered email address received a surprise alert revealing that 800 reward points have been instantly credited to their accounts. With these points, lucky members have the freedom to choose any offer in the loyalty points store, including signature menu items like the brand's crispy and juicy Chicken Sandwich, legendary Peach Mango Pie, or its selection of savory sides.

With over 6,000 "Joys" in the Jollibee Rewards database, the beloved brand is giving away a staggering total of over 5 million points in a single day.

Because this special surprise-and-delight moment is designed as a thank-you to Jollibee's current loyalty community, only members registered prior to today's announcement are eligible for the gift. Recipients must act fast, as these celebratory points must be redeemed within one week, expiring at the end of the day on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

At its heart, this celebration is the ultimate expression of Jollibee's unique core offering. From its very first store to its now-massive global footprint, Jollibee has operated under a singular, powerful mission: to spread the joy of eating to everyone. By celebrating those who literally carry "Joy" in their names on this National Day of Joy, Jollibee is bringing its founding purpose to life in a tangible, delicious way—proving that joy isn't just something it serves, but a feeling that the beloved brand actively shares with its growing community.

"At Jollibee, spreading joy through our great-tasting food and friendly service isn't just our mission, it is part of our DNA," said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head, Jollibee North America. "Following our recent recognition by TIME as a global industry disrupter and leader, we wanted to create an authentic 'surprise and delight' moment to celebrate our loyalty members named after our signature word. Giving away over 5 million points to thousands of our favorite 'Joys' across the country is just one more way that we are spreading the "joy of eating" among our superfans and bringing a smile to the table on this National Day of Joy."

For those who are not named Joy, Jollibee still has plenty of flavor and excitement in store. As Jollibee continues to take the U.S. 'by swarm', fans are encouraged to follow along at @jollibeeusa on TikTok, @jollibeeus on Instagram and @jollibeeus on Facebook to get updates on upcoming store openings, new product launches, and other exciting news and announcements. To unlock new and exciting deals and promotions, sign up for Jollibee Rewards, a free loyalty program tailor-made for the brand's super fans.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) (the "Company") is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio that includes 20 brands (the "Jollibee Group") with over 10,400 stores and cafés across 33 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), Shabu All Day (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S., and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a five-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

SOURCE Jollibee