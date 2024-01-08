Joy to Michigan! Jollibee Debuts Its First Restaurant in the State on January 12, 2024, with New Sterling Heights, MI Location Ready to Serve Swarms of Hungry Diners in Detroit

Jollibee invites both fans and first-timers to dig into its world-famous Chickenjoy fried Chicken and other delicious items as the beloved global restaurant brand continues its buzzworthy takeover of North America.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant sensation, Jollibee, will make its much-anticipated debut in Michigan with the opening of its Sterling Heights, MI location on Friday, January 12, 2024. Beloved for its mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and Peach Mango Pie dessert, Jollibee is on a mission to spread its "joy of eating" to Detroiters hungry to discover a deliciously different dining experience that they can't find anywhere else. Located at 44945 Woodridge Drive in front of the Lakeside Mall, Jollibee's new home in the dynamic Detroit suburban marks another milestone on the brand's ambitious journey to become one of the world's top-five restaurant companies.

Enjoy Jollibee’s signature crispy and juicy Chickenjoy bone-in fried chicken. Also available in a spicy version. Joy to Michigan! Jollibee's new Sterling Heights location, which features a double-lane drive thru, will welcome hungry Detroiters on January 12, 2024.

With its ever-growing, cult-like following among foodies, families, and fried-chicken lovers from coast to coast, Jollibee is carving out its place in the world's most competitive fast-food market, thanks to its great-tasting food at a great value paired with its always joyful service. Proclaimed as "the best chain fried chicken in America" by food authority Eater.com, Jollibee is ready to take both fans and first-timers from around the Motor City on a culinary joyride that promises to be worth the trip!

The new Jollibee – Sterling Heights joins the area's Lakeside retail corridor, which is not only home to an array of restaurants but is also undergoing a major redevelopment that will transform the area into a thriving, mixed-use city center complete with dining, shopping, recreation and residences. The restaurant's high-profile location, which includes a double-lane drive-thru for added convenience, will undoubtedly see heavy traffic from not only local residents, but also area commuters that travel along the M-59 highway every day. For those who want to be among the city's first to get their hands on Jollibee's world-famous fried chicken and other delicious offerings at its first Michigan location, here are the key details:

Address: 44945 Woodridge Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Hours of Operation: 9AM – 10PM, seven days a week.

How to Order: This location will offer dine-in, take-out and drive-thru service.

For newcomers to the brand who want to taste for themselves what the buzz is all about, here are the marquee menu items that have fans lining up around the block when a new Jollibee comes to town:

Chickenjoy: Jollibee's signature crispy and juicy bone-in fried chicken.

Chicken Sandwich: A crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet is spread with umami mayo, and sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich: The spicy version of the cult classic features a sriracha mayo spread and is adorned with fresh jalapeño slices for added heat and crunch.

Peach Mango Pie: Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes tucked in a warm, light, and crispy crust.

"We are so thrilled to be opening our doors in this magnificent state for the very first time, as Michigan is a key market in our accelerated U.S. growth strategy," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "We look forward to seeing both familiar faces and first-time customers at our first location in the close-knit Sterling Heights community, where we can't wait to create many new joyful moments for those who call the Detroit area home."

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Jollibee will amping up the joy by hosting a three-day promotion on-site at the store, whereby the first 100 customers each day who spend $20 or more will receive a host of Jollibee goodies – from Jollibee tote bags jam-packed with fun merchandise (including an exclusive t-shirt just for this opening!) to free food, including a coupon for a free one-year supply of Jollibee's signature Chickenjoy fried chicken (One 6-piece bucket per month for 12 months).

Hot on the heels of its Michigan debut, Jollibee will soon be celebrating another milestone, the official opening of its 100th store in N.A. which will be its newest location in Surrey, B.C., Canada. And as Jollibee continues to take North America by storm, it also will be bringing its joyful dining experience to several new U.S. markets, including Seattle, WA, and Portland, OR, as well as expanding its presence in existing markets, like the New York City area, where demand for the brand is especially high with no signs of slowing down.

As Jollibee continues to take North America by storm, be sure to follow along at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram, and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 18 brands with over 6,700 stores across 34 countries including the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand. JFC also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Recently, the Jollibee Group has signed an agreement to establish a joint venture company that will own and operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The company is also a two-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the only Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

