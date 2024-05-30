Joy to Seattle! Jollibee Brings Its Iconic Chickenjoy Fried Chicken and Cheery Service to The Emerald City on Friday, June 7, 2024

Jollibee's much-anticipated Seattle debut marks the global restaurant brand's third location in Washington State and its 101st store in North America.

WEST COVINA, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant brand, Jollibee, beloved for its crispy and juicy Chickenjoy fried chicken, mouth-watering chicken sandwiches, and wildly popular Peach Mango Pie dessert, will open its first location in Seattle, WA, on Friday, June 7, 2024. Primely located in the city's South End area at 3820 Rainier Avenue South in the Rainier Valley Square shopping center, the new Jollibee promises to deliver a joyful dining experience to both its loyal fans and curious first-timers who want to see for themselves what the buzz is all about. Jollibee's new outpost in The Emerald City marks its third in Washington State and 101st store in North America, as the restaurant sensation continues to gain swarms of new bee-lievers with each new opening.

Joy at first bite: Jollibee's world-famous crispy and juicy Chickenjoy fried chicken.

Rainer Valley is not only considered one of Seattle's most scenic areas, but also one of the country's most diverse neighborhoods that boasts a dynamic cultural richness and strong sense of community. These attributes make Rainier Valley a perfect locale for the brand, as Jollibee believes that great food knows no boundaries and that there is something for everyone on its deliciously diverse menu line-up.

Proclaimed "the best chain fried chicken in America" by influential food website, Eater.com, Jollibee serves up this American favorite in a variety of ways. For many, a Jollibee meal would not be complete without digging into one of these signature menu items:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee's signature bone-in fried chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone to deliver deep flavor.

: Jollibee's signature bone-in fried chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone to deliver deep flavor. Chicken Sandwich : A crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet is spread with umami mayo, and sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.

: A crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet is spread with umami mayo, and sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun. Spicy Chicken Sandwich : The spicy version features a sriracha mayo spread and fresh jalapeno slices.

: The spicy version features a sriracha mayo spread and fresh jalapeno slices. Peach Mango Pie: Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes tucked in a warm, light, and crispy crust.

Jollibee invites Seattleites of all ages to discover what the buzz is all about (hint: a truly joyful dining experience that offers something for everyone!). For those planning to check out the new Jollibee – Seattle store, here are the details:

Address: 3820 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118 (Rainier Valley Square shopping center)

3820 Rainier Avenue South, 98118 (Rainier Valley Square shopping center) Hours of Operation: 9AM – 11PM , seven days a week

– , seven days a week How to Order: This location will offer dine-in, drive-thru and take-out, with online ordering available in the coming weeks

"Jolly Day, Seattle! We are so thrilled to bring our joyful dining experience to both our fans and those who will be enjoying Jollibee for the very first time," Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "Rainer Valley reflects such a beautiful mosaic of cultures where everyone feels welcome – we cannot wait to be part of such a diverse yet close-knit community that has also become a culinary destination in its own right."

The grand opening celebration promises to be swarming with the fun and excitement that makes Jollibee openings so special. To amp-up the joy, Jollibee will be hosting a three-day promotion, whereby the first 100 customers who come in each day and spend $35 or more will be gifted these Jollibee goodies:

Day 1 : One year of free Jollibee Chicken Sandwiches (1 sandwich per month for 12 months) and an exclusive Jollibee t-shirt designed just for this opening

: One year of free Jollibee Chicken Sandwiches (1 sandwich per month for 12 months) an exclusive Jollibee t-shirt designed just for this opening Day 2 : Jollibee Beanie (for those chilly Seattle winters)

: Jollibee Beanie (for those chilly winters) Day3: Jollibee Bucket Hat (just in time for summer!)

On a quest to become one of the world's top-five restaurant companies, Jollibee's new Seattle location joins its two existing Washington State locations: Tacoma, WA (4502 S. Steele Street), which opened in October 2023, and Tukwila, WA (1374 Southcenter Mall), which is where the beloved brand first opened its doors in the state back in 2010. As Jollibee continues its expansion across North America, it looks forward to spreading its "joy of eating" in new markets, like Portland, OR, as well as growing its presence in key regions, like New York City (Queens, NY) and North Texas (Arlington, TX), where consumer buzz for the brand continues to grow.

Want to stay ahead of the buzz? Follow along at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram, and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on Jollibee's upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including product launches and promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 18 brands with over 6,800 stores across 33 countries.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand. JFC also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 92% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. The Company also established a joint venture company that will own and operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines. Recently, the Jollibee Group signed agreements to own 10% ownership in Botrista, a leader in the beverage technology space. The Company also owns a 90% participating interest in Titan Dining Partners II Ltd to further grow Asia Pacific food service brands and/or bring strong global food service brands to Asia Pacific.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the Company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The Company is also a three-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award and was recently cited in TIME's List of the World's Best Companies.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

