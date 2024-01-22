Joy to Surrey! Jollibee Opens its 100th North American location in the British Columbia City on January 25

With its prime spot in the Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre, the fast-growing brand welcomes fans and first-timers to its milestone opening.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International restaurant sensation, Jollibee , will open its new Surrey, British Columbia location on Thursday, January 25. Best known as for its delectable Jolly Crispy Chicken, Original Chicken Sandwiches, and Peach Mango Pies, Jollibee is spreading the "joy of eating" through its ever-growing presence as this new store marks Jollibee's 100th location in North America. The long awaited 100th location will be conveniently situated at 12047 72nd Avenue in the highly popular Strawberry Hill Shopping Center.

Joy to Surrey! International fast-food sensation, Jollibee, will opens its 100th North American location in the British Columbia City on January 25.

Whether you're a fried-chicken fan or simply craving something deliciously different, Jollibee invites first timers and long-time fans alike to relish its great-tasting food at a great value that's always served with joy. International food authority Eater.com has even named Jollibee "the best chain fried chicken in America." If you haven't tried Jollibee yet, here are some of the brand's most popular items:

Jolly Crispy Chicken : Jollibee's signature bone-in fried-chicken offering. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor.

: Jollibee's signature bone-in fried-chicken offering. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. Original Chicken Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Taste for yourself why this sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering.

: This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Taste for yourself why this sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering. Spicy Chicken Sandwich : The spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

: The spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. Peach Mango Pie: Make sure to leave room for Jollibee's iconic dessert made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes enveloped in a light and crispy crust.

"The support we received when we opened our first Surrey location in 2023 was incredible to witness," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "The fans here in British Columbia are amazing, and we're thrilled to be celebrating our 100th store location in such a vibrant and welcoming community. Even better, the Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre could not be more convenient for residents to satisfy their cravings and relish in a bit of joy."

For those planning to visit Jollibee's Strawberry Hill location in Surrey, the 100th store in North America, here is everything you need to know:

Address : 12047 72nd Avenue, Surrey, British Columbia , V3W 2M1, Canada

: 12047 72nd Avenue, , V3W 2M1, Canada Hours of Operation : 9AM – 11PM, seven days a week.

: 9AM – 11PM, seven days a week. How To Order: The Surrey store will offer dine-in, take-out and online ordering options—for pick up only—once the store has opened.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Jollibee will be spreading even more joy by hosting three days of giveaways from January 25 to January 27. On opening day, the first 100 customers at the new Surrey location will get a host of free goodies with their purchases of CAD $30 or more. Fans have a chance to win exclusive merch, including a one-of-a-kind Jollibee t-shirt and one year of free Jolly Crispy Chicken (one 6-piece bucket per month for 12 months between February 2024 and January 2025).

Jollibee has more than 1,500 restaurants across 17 countries and is quickly expanding across North America. Follow Jollibee at @jollibeecan on Facebook, @jollibeecanada on Instagram and @jollibeecanada on TikTok. Make sure to follow along to get updates on Jollibee's upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and special promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 18 brands with over 6,800 stores across 34 countries including the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand. JFC also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Recently, the Jollibee Group has signed an agreement to establish a joint venture company that will own and operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The company is also a two-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the only Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

SOURCE Jollibee Foods Corporation