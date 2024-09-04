JOYBA® Bubble Tea Hits the Road with Alex Cooper's Unwell Tour

The brand celebrates its national expansion with new product varieties, a multi-city event activation with Unwell and through continuing its support of Born This Way Foundation

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYBA ® Bubble Tea, the first nationally available ready-to-drink bubble tea, is proud to serve as a category sponsor for Alex Cooper's Unwell Tour, which will hit seven venues around the U.S. this fall. JOYBA® Bubble Tea is a line of refreshing beverages made from tea with vibrant fruit flavors and popping boba. With eight delicious flavors in retail stores nationwide, including a line of caffeine-free botanicals and two reduced-sugar varieties introduced this year, JOYBA® conveniently brings the boba shop experience to bubble tea lovers anytime, anywhere.

JOYBA® Bubble Tea

The global bubble tea market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.9% through 2030, driven largely by Gen Z, with 94% of 20-somethings having purchased boba tea in the last few months. JOYBA®'s popularity among Gen Z along with its ongoing commitment to bringing joy to everyday life make it the perfect fit for Cooper's Unwell Network, which elevates the voices and stories of Gen Z. Each tour stop will feature live conversations led by Cooper – host and co-creator of Call Her Daddy podcast, which amasses millions of listeners per episode and is the number one podcast for women on Spotify globally.

"We are so excited for JOYBA® to join the Unwell Tour this year and look forward to helping thousands of Gen Z attendees find connection and enjoy the bubble tea experience together," said Maggie Streng, brand manager of JOYBA®. "We remain committed to helping young people find a pop of joy in small everyday moments."

The tour will take place between September 25th and October 10th, stopping in Denver, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Oakland, and Los Angeles. JOYBA® will be on-site at each stop, offering product sampling, merch and fun photo opportunities for attendees.

JOYBA® Bubble Tea is a breakthrough category innovation, perfect for drinking on-the-go with a telescoping straw included in the cup. Since launching in test markets in 2021, JOYBA® has expanded its offerings to include a caffeine-free botanicals line and most recently a reduced-sugar line, which contains 40% less sugar than the original flavors, with the same multi-textural experience that has made JOYBA® one of the top selling ready-to-drink teas in the country. All JOYBA® products contain no artificial sweeteners, are gluten-free, non-BPA and non-GMO.

Beyond the Unwell Tour, this upcoming school year, JOYBA® Bubble Tea is launching a national college ambassador program across college and university campuses to drive trial and awareness with Gen Z. Each ambassador will host sampling events for their peers and generate social media content across Instagram and TikTok.

Additionally, JOYBA® is proud to continue its commitment to encouraging and normalizing conversations about mental health, especially for youth, with its own "Real Tea, Real Talk" campaign, as well as continuing its second-year support of Born This Way Foundation with multiple initiatives. With rising rates of loneliness and anxiety among young people, JOYBA® believes that having mental health support to access everyday joy is a critical part of total wellness.

JOYBA® is happy to support the promotion of the Be There Certificate, which was developed by Jack.org and Born This Way Foundation. The Be There Certificate is a free online mental health course that teaches people how to recognize when someone might be struggling, understand their role in supporting that person, and learn how to connect them to the help they need and deserve.

To learn more about JOYBA® products, the "Real Tea, Real Talk" campaign and how you can earn your Be There Certificate, visit www.joyba.com . You can also purchase Unwell Tour tickets or learn more about the Unwell Network at iamunwell.com .

About JOYBA® Bubble Tea

JOYBA® Bubble Tea is a brand of fruit-forward brewed tea with the perfect amount of playful popping boba. JOYBA® is about celebrating joy in everyday life through real conversations and social connections shared over real tasty beverages and is now available in eight refreshing flavors at retail stores nationwide – making it easy to enjoy bubble tea even if there's not a boba shop nearby. For more information on JOYBA® Bubble Tea, please visit joyba.com. JOYBA® is a registered trademark of Del Monte Foods, Inc.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 135 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Kitchen Basics®, JOYBA®, Take Root Organics™ and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd., Conagra/Productos Del Monte, or Del Monte Panamerican. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com .

About The Unwell Network

The Unwell Network, co-founded by Alex Cooper and business partner and husband, Matt Kaplan – is a platform for this generation's unique voices that embrace social challenges and personal insecurities through honest conversation. The Unwell Network produces experiences for the most sought-after creators and talent across pop culture, beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and more.

Media Contact:

Jane Chung

Edelman

[email protected]

415-936-5627

SOURCE Joyba