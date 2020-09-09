Joybees' Kids' Harper Clogs are now available in select Target stores and online

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joybees, a low cost, high-quality alternative in the EVA footwear space announced the debut of their Kids' Harper Clogs in four colors at select Target stores and online at Target.com. Joybees kids' clogs are easy to slip-on, water-friendly and odor-resistant. Designed for ease and comfort, Joybees provides lasting support all day long without the hassle.

"Working with Target at such an early stage in the company's development provides credibility to the fun designs and quality of the Joybees products. Target is the ideal partner to help put Joybees on the feet of kids all across the country," said Joey Separzadeh, Chairman of the Board at Joybees, "We have enjoyed great sell through this summer."

In addition to the Kids' Harper Clog, Joybees offers a full line of kids and adult sandals and clogs that are available on their site, www.joybeesfootwear.com , and in many independent retail footwear shops across the country (a full list of stores is available on their site).

For the Fall/Winter 2020 season, the Company is launching its fleece-lined clog called the Cozy Lined Clog along with the Work Clog shoe tailored to the medical and culinary sector.

About Joybees

Joybees is a footwear brand, focusing on bringing comfortable, stylish, and affordable shoes to families. The brand focuses on providing moms and kids the best footwear and experience with every step while bringing joy to families. Find out more here -- https://joybeesfootwear.com/

