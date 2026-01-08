JOYBEES WINS TWO GLOBAL FOOTWEAR AWARDS

"It is an honor to be internationally recognized by the 2025 Global Footwear Awards with two highly coveted awards for our new Kids' Rodeo Splash Boot," said Ken Dayley, CEO of Joybees Footwear. "Not only is our EVA-based boot completely unique in the market, but it is one of my personal favorites. Inspired by the dynamic popularity of Western pop culture, we created the first-of-its-kind classic cowboy boot silhouette with an innovative design, hybrid water-friendly details without compromising style that parents will appreciate, and kids will love!"

The two-time winning Kids' Rodeo Splash Boot embraces cowgirls and cowboys in spirit and spunk with puddle-proof comfort. The design includes drainage details, a textured outsole feature with built-in drainage, grippy soles, and uses the Joybees' signature HoneyFoam™ EVA, perfect for kids who move fast, play hard, and aren't afraid to get messy. The easy-to-wear boots feature signature side cutouts that offer a convenient grab point, making them easy to pull on and off. With a roomy fit and airflow-friendly detailing, the boots provide a light, airy feel for all-day comfort, and are also Popinz™ compatible. The Rodeo Splash Boot will be available in three colors, black, chicory, and flamingo pink, starting in mid-January at Joybees.com, starting at $39.99 in kids' sizes C6/7 – J3/4.

The 2025 Global Footwear Awards received over 150 submissions from 35 countries. The annual Global Footwear Awards honors the best in the industry, addressing creativity, innovation, sustainability, and social impact. The award offers global visibility to designers, providing greater opportunities in the footwear business and beyond.

"This recognition highlights Joybees' commitment to offering footwear that stands out for its quality and progressive design. As we continue to innovate and push forward, we remain dedicated to delivering products that bring joy, comfort, and confidence to every step our customers take," said Dayley.

Joybees is available online at Joybees.com and through third-party retailers. Interested retailers can email https://joybees.com/pages/become-a-retailer to learn more.

About Joybees

Joybees is a casual footwear brand known for its distinct honeycomb insole design, which is incorporated into a wide range of comfortable, stylish, and affordable shoes for the entire family. The lifestyle brand appeals to a broad spectrum of customers, ensuring that consumers can easily access their products through third-party retailers and directly on Joybees.com. The Company continues to lead innovations in the injection-molded EVA world. To learn more, visit joybees.com. Follow @joybeesfootwear on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE Joybees LLC