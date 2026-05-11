Joybird Galleries Now Open at Select Furniture Row Locations in Colorado!

DENVER, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row is excited to announce the arrival of Joybird galleries at three select Colorado locations, giving customers across the state an exciting new way to experience the brand's bold, customizable furniture in person. Joybird, known for its organic modern designs and fully customizable upholstered pieces, is now available to browse and order at the following stores:

Denver - Living Room Superstore, 5445 N. Bannock St., Denver, CO 80216

Colorado Springs - Furniture Row, 6310 Corporate Centre Cr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919

Lone Tree - Furniture Row, 8375 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, CO 80124

Joybird offers a distinctive collection of sofas, sectionals, accent chairs, and more - all customizable in hundreds of fabrics and finishes to perfectly match any style or space. With the launch of these in-store galleries, Colorado customers can now see, touch, and experience Joybird's quality craftsmanship firsthand before placing their order.

"We're thrilled to bring Joybird to our Colorado customers," said Bill Smith, General Manager of Furniture Row. "Joybird's bold, customizable designs are a natural complement to what we already offer, and having an in-store gallery gives shoppers the opportunity to truly experience the product before they buy. We think our customers are going to love what they see."

Whether you're searching for a statement sofa for your living room or a fully customized sectional to anchor your space, the Joybird galleries at Furniture Row offer an inspiring new destination for Colorado furniture shoppers.

About Joybird

Joybird is a modern furniture brand offering customizable, mid-century inspired designs for the living room, bedroom, dining room, and home office. Known for its distinctive organic modern style, high-quality craftsmanship, and hundreds of fabric and finish options, Joybird makes it easy for customers to create furniture that is uniquely their own. Visit www.joybird.com

About Furniture Row

Every Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing its customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices, and it is renowned for its friendly, knowledgeable sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

Contact

Beth Connely

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SOURCE Furniture Row