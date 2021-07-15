Joybird Partners with Lifestyle Brand Bari J to Create New Floral Collection for Summer

Bari J. Ackerman is the creative force behind Bari J. Designs. She has made a name for herself with an expressive, painterly aesthetic that first became recognizable as fabric designs. Since then, she has expanded into the home decor space wholeheartedly collaborating on everything from rugs, and wallpaper, to wall art and textiles. Her signature style - modern florals bursting with color - brings a vibrant energy to this new Joybird furniture collection.

"I'm so excited to be part of a partnership with Joybird which has long been my favorite furniture company to work with! Seeing my designs on their frames is a dream come true, and I can't wait to see the furniture in homes," said Ackerman

"Joybird has always been known for its fun and bold colors. With the rise in florals and Bari J.'s signature designs, we were thrilled when the opportunity to partner with her presented itself. With this collection, we are applying prints that would usually be reserved for smaller decor items on larger frames, showcasing unexpected applications that are certain to be conversation starters. Joybird will be the exclusive furniture retailer with Bari J. upholstery." said Gifty Walker, Director of Merchandising & Sourcing at Joybird.

The collection will include two signature prints - Heron Jardin and Midnight Fleur. The Heron Jardin print showcases regal heron birds and pink rose blossoms and includes the Elsie Bench, Oliff Bed and Jolie Swivel Chair. Rich with color and whimsy, the Midnight Fleur fabric brings a show stopping floral pattern into your space; this collection includes the Orla Accent Chair, Kavi Ottoman and Preston Sofa.

Shop the collection starting July 15, 2021, www.joybird.com/collaborations/barij

Learn more at www.joybird.com and www.barijdesigns.com

About Joybird

Founded on the idea that people should never settle when it comes to home furnishings, Joybird is here to help customers bring their own personal style to their spaces with a mix of retro and modern designs and a plethora of customization options. With its digital, physical and virtual shopping experiences, Joybird is changing the way you buy furniture. Joybird prides itself on its ability to meet the demands and unique tastes of customers while providing a high-quality product that will be enjoyed for years to come. Always keeping sustainability top of mind, Joybird has created a business that not only gives back to nature, but helps it thrive through the use of responsibly-sourced materials and non-profit partnerships. For more information, please visit Joybird.com or a Joybird showroom near you.

About Bari J

BARI J. ACKERMAN is an artist, author, designer, home decor expert and founder of the floral-filled Bari J. lifestyle brand. Bari's popular product collections feature her celebrated signature floral style and are instantly recognizable on rugs, fabric, wallpapers, bedding and more. Bari's well received home decor book from Abrams Books, Bloom Wild, was published in Spring 2020 and can now be found in Japanese as well as English.

SOURCE Joybird

Related Links

https://joybird.com/

