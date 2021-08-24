Joybird Partners with Online Furniture Resale Platform FloorFound Tweet this

According to the EPA, Americans generate over 12 million tons of furniture waste in a single year, with over 80% of it ending up in landfills. In an effort to reduce waste in its industry, Joybird's partnership with FloorFound creates a unique marketplace for returned furniture items while delivering an incredible value to consumers and positively impacting the environment.

"We are incredibly excited to launch our New To You program with FloorFound. Sustainability is one of Joybird's core values, and we have been looking for a solution for our returns and cancellations that benefits both the environment and our customers. FloorFound's innovative and client-focused solution is a win-win for everyone, and we are excited that Joybird can provide a more eco-conscious shopping experience to our customers," said Noora Tirkkonen VP, Customer Experience, Strategy and Distribution at Joybird.

"It's particularly rewarding for us to align with visionaries like Joybird who understand that resale benefits the consumer, the business, and, ultimately, the environment," Chris Richter, CEO of FloorFound, said. "Joybird is realizing revenue from returns that may have ended up in landfills – a strategic move that's both fiscally innovative and an example of persistent dedication to sustainable practices."

Products such as sofas, dining chairs, coffee tables and beds will be available on the FloorFound Joybird storefront and will be priced up to 55% off the original price and classified by their condition: Like New, Very Good and Good. After that, the product is uploaded to a resale platform hosted on the brand's website and powered by FloorFound's software.

Shop their FloorFound storefront at https://joybird.floorfound.store/

Learn more at www.joybird.com and www.floorfound.com

Joybird joins other furniture brands resold on FloorFound including Floyd, Castlery, Inside Weather, Sabai and Feather.

About Joybird

Founded on the idea that people should never settle when it comes to home furnishings, Joybird is here to help customers bring their own personal style to their spaces with a mix of retro and modern designs and a plethora of customization options. With its digital, physical and virtual shopping experiences, Joybird is changing the way you buy furniture. Joybird prides itself on its ability to meet the demands and unique tastes of customers while providing a high-quality product that will be enjoyed for years to come. Always keeping sustainability top of mind, Joybird has created a business that not only gives back to nature, but helps it thrive through the use of responsibly-sourced materials and non-profit partnerships. For more information, please visit Joybird.com or a Joybird showroom near you.

About FloorFound

FloorFound is focused on "saving the planet by extending the lifecycle of retail products." The company's circular commerce platform for oversized eCommerce retailers includes a plug-and-play nationwide reverse logistics network and technology for intaking, grading, pricing and merchandising non-new items and powering resale channels on behalf of its clients. Its initial application is a "push button" Returns Lifecycle Management solution that provides end-to-end management of an oversized return from coordination of the initial pickup through revenue recovery. The company's customers include Floyd Home and Inside Weather, and it has built a nationwide network with 3pl service providers including Pilot Freight Services, Metropolitan Warehouse and Delivery and J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

SOURCE Joybird