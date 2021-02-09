Joyboxx Ramps Up Production of Hygienic Sex Toy Box as Demand Explodes

SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passionate Playground announces it's ramping up production to meet Covid-related demand for its patented, hygienic, sex toy cleaning and storage system, Joyboxx® + Playtray™.

Personal hygiene products and sex toys sales have surged during the pandemic due to adults seeking ways to stay germ free and spice up their quarantine life.

The black Joyboxx with removable Playtray is featured and the system feature icons

These consumers are also discovering the need for a safe and trusted system to wash, dry, charge and lock up their new collections. Joyboxx + Playtray is an innovative cleaning and storage system that gives consumers the tools to protect themselves, their environment and their pleasure products before, during and after use.

Our products are ethically made in Washington State with body-safe, food-grade, BPA-free, recyclable, virgin polypropylene. The labor intensive manufacturing and assembly process takes a few weeks to make 10,000 units.

Founder and Inventor, Deborah Semer states, "Navigating consumer demand for essential products, plus the global scramble for raw materials, and business shut-downs has been an epic game of whack-a-mole to keep manufacturing going and growing. I'm so proud of our small team."

The system's key features are holistically designed for peace of mind:

RENEW: 100% Recyclable & Dishwasher Safe

RELAX: Vent Holes Dry & Two Locks Stop Prying Eyes

RECHARGE: While Electronics Stay Germ Free

REFRESH: Set Items on Playtray, Wash & Dry Dirt Away

RECOMMENDED: by Doctors to Prevent Infections

Joyboxx + Playtray retails for $44 and can be purchased in time for Valentine's Day at www.joyboxx.com and prestigious adult brick and mortar retail and e-tail shops such as; Hustler, Fascinations, Adam and Eve, Lovehoney, She-Vibe, Spectrum Boutique and more.

About

Passionate Playground LLC was founded by Deborah Semer in 2013 and funded by a few prominent female friends. Joyboxx + Playtray is the world's only customizable, patented, antimicrobial, storage box system designed originally to keep adult products safe and clean but has developed into a multi-purpose hygienic storage solution for medications, menstrual, hygiene and cannabis products.

Joyboxx has been featured in industry and media outlets: Teen Vogue, Xbiz, AVN, Playboy TV, BuzzFeed, Refinery 29, Self, Glamour, Ebony and two episodes of New York Magazine's groundbreaking online series 'Sex Probz' https://www.thecut.com/2019/04/im-disabled-how-can-i-improve-my-sex-life-or-sex-probz.html Press: https://www.teenvogue.com/story/how-to-use-a-vibrator

Contact: [email protected] / 206-889-7111

