Joyce Farms Earns Esteemed BRC Food Safety Certification at Winston-Salem Plant

"We strive to achieve the highest standards of excellence in everything we do - from how we raise our animals to the safety and quality of the meat and poultry we produce," said Ron Joyce, president and CEO of Joyce Farms. "Food safety has always been an important focus for our business, and now we are proud to announce that we are taking our food safety standards to the highest level with BRC certification."

Joyce Farms is now in its 60th year providing safe and high quality meat and poultry products to chefs and home consumers nationwide. In addition to BRC certification, their USDA-inspected plant has multiple HACCP plans in place to ensure safe practices, and consistently receives high marks on third party GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) audits.

Established in 1962, Joyce Farms is a family-owned business providing all-natural and heritage meat and poultry products with superior culinary qualities to chefs, butchers and consumers nationwide. Joyce Farms specializes in unique old-world heritage breeds, raised using humane and regenerative agricultural practices. Their Heritage line of products includes Poulet Rouge® Chicken (GAP Step 4), Poulet Rouge® Poussin (young chicken - GAP Step 2), Pintade (French Guinea), Spanish Black Turkey, Aberdeen Angus Beef (GAP Step 4), and Gloucestershire Old Spot Pork (Certified AWA). They also offer a Naked product line, produced without the use of hormones, antibiotics, animal by-products or anything artificial; it includes chicken, duck and rabbit. For more information, visit www.joyce-farms.com .

