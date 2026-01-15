Joyce Farms Launches Signature Angus Heritage Beef Program

Bold flavor, dependable performance – raised with integrity in the Blue Ridge Mountains

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce Farms today announced the launch of Signature Angus Heritage Beef, a new premium beef program designed for chefs and home consumers who demand consistent eating quality, reliable supply, and responsible sourcing — without compromise.

Joyce Farms Signature Heritage Angus beef cuts, showcasing flavor and consistency. Heritage Red Angus cattle pasture-raised in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Signature Angus Heritage Beef is sourced from Heritage Red Angus cattle raised on regenerative farms in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Cattle are pasture-raised, enhancing marbling, tenderness, and a robust, beef-forward flavor. The cattle are harvested at a USDA-inspected facility and the beef is USDA graded, with selections typically trending Choice and Prime.

"The beef market has been unpredictable — supply gaps, price swings, all of it," said Ryan Joyce, President & CEO of Joyce Farms. "Our customers need more than great beef; they need reliability, too. We built this program to give customers predictability, with the integrity and transparency they expect from Joyce Farms."

The launch comes at a time when beef markets continue to face tight supply and significant pricing volatility. For many chefs and foodservice buyers, this unpredictability makes long-term planning difficult. Joyce Farms developed Signature Angus Heritage Beef to bring more consistency and confidence to their partners — without sacrificing the quality and integrity the company is known for.

The program will replace Joyce Farms' limited 100% grass-fed Aberdeen Angus Heritage Beef line, allowing the company to better meet demand while preserving its hallmark Nothing Added Ever commitment and third-party animal welfare certifications.

Program Highlights

Nothing Added Ever: No antibiotics ever, no added hormones, no artificial ingredients

Certified to GAP Step 4: Verified third-party animal welfare standards by the Global Animal Partnership Animal Welfare Program

Pasture-raised on regenerative farms in the Blue Ridge Mountains (NC/VA)

Born, raised, and harvested in the USA

USDA-inspected and USDA graded

Availability

Signature Angus Heritage Beef is available now to foodservice customers through participating distributors, while remaining Aberdeen Angus Heritage Beef will be available in limited cuts and quantities until existing inventory is sold. Foodservice customers seeking current availability of either program should contact their distributor sales representative or the Joyce Farms sales team.

For home consumers, Signature Angus Heritage Beef will be introduced on the Joyce Farms web store as inventory and packing allow, with Aberdeen Angus Heritage Beef items remaining available online while supplies last. Additional program details are available at joyce-farms.com/heritagebeef.

Founded in 1962, Joyce Farms is a family-owned producer of premium meat and poultry trusted by chefs, butchers, and consumers nationwide. Known for standout culinary performance in professional kitchens, Joyce Farms follows a Nothing Added Ever standard across its products: no antibiotics, no added hormones, no preservatives, and no artificial ingredients. The company's Heritage line features old-world breeds such as Poulet Rouge® Chicken, Poussin, Pintade (French Pearl Guinea), Heritage Black Turkey, Heritage Beef, and Heritage Pork, raised with a focus on humane animal care and responsible farming practices. Joyce Farms also offers its Naked line, featuring all-natural proteins including chicken, turkey, duck, and rabbit. For more information, visit joyce-farms.com.

