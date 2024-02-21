Joyce Farms Receives Coveted AA+ Rating, the Highest Accolade, in Latest BRC Food Safety Audit

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce Farms, a leading provider of specialty meat and poultry products, proudly announces its achievement of an AA+ rating in their latest BRC (British Retail Consortium) food safety audit conducted in January 2024. The AA+ rating is the highest possible score, affirming Joyce Farms' unwavering commitment to excellence in food safety and quality.

Members of the Joyce Farms team celebrate the achievement of an AA+ rating in their latest BRC food safety audit. From left: President & CEO Ryan Joyce, Quality Assurance Supervisor Brittany Freeman, Quality Assurance Manager Jennifer Hamby, Director of Operations Eric Ivey, and Executive Vice President Stuart Joyce.
The BRCGS Global Food Safety Standard is an internationally recognized quality and food safety certification program. It provides benchmarks for food safety management systems, designed to ensure the integrity of the supply chain and provide assurance to consumers.

"Receiving the AA+ rating in the BRC food safety audit is a testament to the collective commitment of every member of the Joyce Farms team," says Joyce Farms' Quality Assurance Manager, Jennifer Hamby. "It was a true team effort, and without the dedication and hard work of each individual, this achievement would not have been possible."

For over 60 years, Joyce Farms has consistently demonstrated a proactive approach to food safety, implementing rigorous protocols and investing in state-of-the-art technologies to safeguard the quality and integrity of its products. The recent AA+ rating is a testament to these continuous efforts to exceed industry standards and prioritize the well-being of consumers.

"I am incredibly proud of our team at Joyce Farms for earning the prestigious BRC AA+ rating," says President & CEO Ryan Joyce, "This achievement is a reflection of our company's core values, and underscores our promise to deliver products that our customers can trust as well as enjoy."

About Joyce Farms:
Established in 1962, Joyce Farms is a family-owned business providing all-natural and heritage meat and poultry products with superior culinary qualities to chefs, butchers and consumers nationwide. Joyce Farms specializes in unique old-world heritage breeds, raised using humane and regenerative agricultural practices. Their Heritage line of products includes Poulet Rouge® Chicken (GAP Step 4), Poulet Rouge® Poussin (young chicken - GAP Step 2), Pintade (French Guinea), Spanish Black Turkey, Aberdeen Angus Beef (GAP Step 4), and Gloucestershire Old Spot Pork (Certified AWA). They also offer a Naked product line, produced without the use of hormones, antibiotics, or anything artificial; it includes chicken, duck and rabbit. For more information, visit www.joyce-farms.com.

